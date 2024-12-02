Advertisement
Is Packaged Drinking Water Safe? FSSAI Issues 'High Risk' Warning

FSSAI On Packaged Drinking Water: FSSAI defines 'high risk' in the food context as products more prone to contamination, poor storage, or mishandling, increasing the risk of food poisoning. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Dec 02, 2024, 08:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Image Credit: Freepik

FSSAI On Packaged Drinking Water: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has decided to classify the packaged drinking and mineral water segment as a 'High-Risk Food Category.' As we know packaged drinking water in India has become one of the major concerns, now these products will now be subject to mandatory inspections and third-party audits. However, this move aims to strengthen quality checks and ensure consumer safety in the rapidly growing bottled water industry.   

Notably, this comes after the government’s October decision to remove the mandatory requirement for Bureau of Indian Standards certification in the packaged drinking and mineral water industry.

What Is 'High Risk' In Context Of Food? 

FSSAI defines 'high risk' in the food context as products more prone to contamination, poor storage, or mishandling, increasing the risk of food poisoning. This necessitates stricter regulations and enhanced surveillance to ensure their safety for consumption.

In the order, FSSAI stated that, "As a consequence of the omission of the mandatory Bureau of India (BIS) certification for certain products, it has been decided that 'Packaged Drinking Water and Mineral Water' will be treated under 'High-Risk Food Categories."

Mandatory Inspection For High-Risk Food Categories Under FSSAI New Rule

Under the revised regulations, packaged drinking and mineral water manufacturers must undergo annual, risk-based inspections. These evaluations are mandatory before granting licences or registrations, ensuring stricter safety protocols for products classified as high-risk. 

