New Delhi: Dengue cases are on a rapid and continuous rise throughout the country. Over the past several months, there have been numerous reports of escalating dengue infections in various regions. Dengue, primarily transmitted through mosquito bites, is a grave ailment that, if left untreated, can prove fatal. Hence, timely and proper treatment is imperative. Dengue is also commonly referred to as "bone-breaking fever." Many individuals turn to medication to alleviate dengue symptoms, with paracetamol being a popular choice.

Paracetamol is considered safe for dengue patients, although it does not provide a cure for the disease. Its efficacy lies in reducing symptoms such as fever and pain. Furthermore, paracetamol is commonly used to alleviate headaches, migraines, and menstrual cramps. As with any medication, paracetamol does come with potential side effects, including drowsiness, fatigue, rashes, and itching. Prolonged use can also lead to liver and kidney damage.

For those dealing with dengue fever, there are some home remedies to consider:

Stay Hydrated: Individuals suffering from dengue fever should consume ample water, coconut water, or other hydrating fluids to prevent dehydration.

Rest: Dengue fever can be physically draining. Patients should prioritize rest to allow their bodies the necessary time to recover.

Cool Compresses: Applying cold compresses can help lower fever and provide relief.

Vitamin C-Rich Diet: Boosting the immune system is crucial for dengue patients. Incorporating foods high in vitamin C, such as oranges, lemons, and broccoli, into their diet can be beneficial.

In summary, dengue cases are on the rise, and timely treatment is essential. While paracetamol can alleviate symptoms, it doesn't cure the disease and should be used cautiously due to potential side effects. Home remedies, including staying hydrated, getting adequate rest, using cold compresses, and consuming vitamin C-rich foods, can aid in the recovery process for dengue patients. However, patients must consult a doctor and take the due course as prescribed by the physician.