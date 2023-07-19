Is Seema Haider A Pakistani Agent? UP Police Says 'Matter Is Linked To...'

New Delhi: Pakistani citizen Seema Haider, who entered India illegally in May and is staying with her partner Sachin Meena in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, was on Wednesday quizzed by UP Police's Anti-Terrorist Squad, the third day of grilling by the agency. Haider's Indian partner Sachin and his father Netrapal Singh are reportedly being questioned.

Seema Haider, 30, and Sachin Meena, 22, met each other on the mobile game PUBG and were first arrested by the local police in Greater Noida on July 4 but were granted bail by a court on July 7. While Seema was arrested for entering India illegally, Sachin was held for sheltering illegal immigrants.

She reportedly entered India along with her four children from Nepal in May to live with Sachin. The couple, who claims to have gotten married in Nepal earlier this year, first got in touch in 2019.



cre Trending Stories

Is Seema Haider A Pakistani Agent?

When asked if Seema Haider is a Pakistani agent, UP Police on Wednesday said that all agencies are doing their work.

"This matter is linked to two nations, it is not right to say anything unless there is sufficient proof. She had once been to jail and is now on bail. Further action is being taken," Prashant Kumar, the Uttar Pradesh Special Director General Law & Order, said while speaking to the media.

"No team is going anywhere," he said when asked if a team is going to Nepal.

'I will end my life instead of going back to Pakistan': Seema Haider

Seema Haider hails from Sindh province in Pakistan and was settled in Karachi after her marriage in 2014. Her husband Ghulam Haider works in Saudi Arabia.

During her interactions with the media, Seema said she does not wish to go back to Pakistan and wants to live with Sachin in India only. She also claimed to have converted to Hinduism.

"I will end my life instead of going back to Pakistan. He (Sachin) also cannot live without me," Seema told reporters earlier this month when asked for her response in case the Indian government deports her.

She said that she did not wish to go back to Ghulam Haider and claimed a threat to her life if she returns to their native place in Pakistan, citing stringent local laws.

Sachin, who works at a grocery store, also said he wants to live with Seema and her children in Greater Noida only. The duo said they would contact lawyers to find out a way to legalise her stay in India.

Seema Haider, Sachin Meena met in Nepal

In March this year, Seema Haider and Sachin Meena met in Kathmandu in Nepal where they stayed together for seven days and got secretly married, according to police. Later, she went back to Pakistan and Sachin returned to India.

Back home, Seema, who claimed discord with her husband, sold a plot for Pakistani rupees 12 lakh and arranged for fight tickets and a visa for Nepal for herself and her kids.

In May, she reached Nepal via Dubai and spent some time in the tourist city of Pokhara in the Himalayan nation. She then took a bus to Delhi from Kathmandu and reached Greater Noida on May 13 with her children where Sachin had made arrangements for her to stay in a rented accommodation without disclosing her Pakistani identity.

More than one-and-a-half-month later, local police got a whiff of a Pakistani woman and her children's illegal presence in their area. Sachin, Seema and her children tried to evade police arrest and fled, but were caught in Ballabhgarh in Haryana. Police then questioned them and officially arrested them on July 4.

They also arrested Sachin's father Netrapal Singh, accusing him of helping in sheltering illegal immigrants. The three were then granted bail by a court in Jewar.

Pakistan's intelligence agencies, meanwhile, have reportedly informed the country's government that 'love' was the 'only' factor that caused the mother of four to sneak into India to live with a Hindu man.