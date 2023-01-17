topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
JOSHIMATH CRISIS

Is there a possibility of a Joshimath-like crisis in Himachal? CM Sukhu answers

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu presided over a high-level disaster management meeting in Shimla on Monday in the wake of Uttarakhand's Joshimath land subsidence.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 17, 2023, 08:46 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Is there a possibility of a Joshimath-like crisis in Himachal? CM Sukhu answers

New Delhi: In the wake of Uttarakhand's Joshimath land subsidence, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu presided over a high-level disaster management meeting in Shimla on Monday (January 16, 2023). Sukhu directed the disaster management authorities to prepare a detailed report of landslides and sinking zones in the hilly state, and also asked the department to identify areas that are prone to earthquakes, particularly in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, and Kinnaur districts.

The Congress leader directed the officers to develop an advance warning system to mitigate disasters and improve the Disaster Management Response Capacity System.

Sukhu stressed upon the adoption of measures to strengthen the response and awareness system, besides preparedness at the institutional and individual levels. 

The chief minister also examined the damage and loss of life and property caused due to various disasters during the last few years. He issued instructions to identify the major causes of road accidents in the state.

CM Sukhu issued directions for mapping glaciers through new and advanced technology and conducting a study of areas more prone to earthquakes.

Sukhu also asked officials concerned to make proper therapeutic arrangements for snakebite cases.

While speaking to the reporters after the meeting, the Chief Minister said that there is no possibility of a Joshimath-like crisis in Himachal Pradesh, but still, the officials have been instructed to take precautions.

"Information has been taken from the DC regarding the sinking and sliding areas of the state, but at present, there is no visible disaster like the Joshimath incident in Himachal," he said.

Live Tv

Joshimath crisisjoshimath land subsidenceSukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When India's second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri died in 1966
DNA Video
DNA: EXCLUSIVE ground report on sea cucumber smuggling
DNA Video
DNA: 200 crore corona bombs can explode from China
DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?
DNA Video
Sammed Shikharji Controversy: Jain Saint Dies After Fasting In Protest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath
DNA Video
DNA: Who is melting Europe in winter?