Is there a possibility of a Joshimath-like crisis in Himachal? CM Sukhu answers

New Delhi: In the wake of Uttarakhand's Joshimath land subsidence, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu presided over a high-level disaster management meeting in Shimla on Monday (January 16, 2023). Sukhu directed the disaster management authorities to prepare a detailed report of landslides and sinking zones in the hilly state, and also asked the department to identify areas that are prone to earthquakes, particularly in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, and Kinnaur districts.

The Congress leader directed the officers to develop an advance warning system to mitigate disasters and improve the Disaster Management Response Capacity System.

Sukhu stressed upon the adoption of measures to strengthen the response and awareness system, besides preparedness at the institutional and individual levels.

The chief minister also examined the damage and loss of life and property caused due to various disasters during the last few years. He issued instructions to identify the major causes of road accidents in the state.

CM Sukhu issued directions for mapping glaciers through new and advanced technology and conducting a study of areas more prone to earthquakes.

Sukhu also asked officials concerned to make proper therapeutic arrangements for snakebite cases.

While speaking to the reporters after the meeting, the Chief Minister said that there is no possibility of a Joshimath-like crisis in Himachal Pradesh, but still, the officials have been instructed to take precautions.

"Information has been taken from the DC regarding the sinking and sliding areas of the state, but at present, there is no visible disaster like the Joshimath incident in Himachal," he said.