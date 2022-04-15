On the issue of Karauli violence, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said, “Like riots happened in Karauli...those caught could be innocent too...Even in MP, those caught (for clashes) could be innocent. Whether innocent or guilty, they've taken this step to raze people's houses. Is this a bold step to demolish someone's house?”

Reacting to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's remarks of Akhand Bharat in 15 years, Gehlot said that RSS is taking the names of Gandhi, Patel and Ambedkar just for winning elections; it never believed in them.

“They talk about 'Akhand Bharat' but (Sardar) Patel had banned RSS. They (RSS) gave in written to never participate in politics, and that they will only indulge in cultural programs,” he said.

Earlier, Gehlot had criticised BJP Yuva Morcha national president and MP Tejasvi Surya saying that he had come to Karauli to further provoke the situation.

“The name is Tejasvi Surya but look for what they came here...Incident in Karauli is unfortunate, I already said that these people came to further provoke the situation...we were worried that Karauli-like incidents shouldn't happen in other places,” he had said.

BJP Yuva Morcha national president and MP Tejasvi Surya, party's Rajasthan chief Satish Poonia and others were stopped from visiting violence-hit Karauli on Wednesday (April 13). They were stopped at the Dausa-Karauli border but kept demanding that they be allowed to meet victims of the April 2 violence, which broke out after a bike rally being carried out to mark Hindu new year was pelted with stones. Over 30 people were injured in the violence. (With agency inputs)

