Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2821758https://zeenews.india.com/india/is-your-ginger-garlic-paste-adulterated-huge-racket-exposed-2000kg-rotten-paste-seized-2821758.html
NewsIndia
GINGER GARLIC

Is Your Ginger-Garlic Paste Adulterated? Huge Racket Exposed- 2000KG Rotten Paste Seized

Police Task Force officials recently raided the manufacturing unit of "Sony Gold Ginger & Garlic Paste" in Old Bowenpally, Hyderabad, uncovering large quantities of adulterated and spoiled paste prepared for distribution. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 18, 2024, 10:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Is Your Ginger-Garlic Paste Adulterated? Huge Racket Exposed- 2000KG Rotten Paste Seized

Ready-to-use ginger-garlic paste is a staple in many Indian kitchens, valued for its convenience and time-saving benefits. However, its widespread use has also made it a target for unscrupulous groups seeking higher profits by producing adulterated products, putting public health at risk.

Police Task Force officials recently raided the manufacturing unit of "Sony Gold Ginger & Garlic Paste" in Old Bowenpally, Hyderabad, uncovering large quantities of adulterated and spoiled paste prepared for distribution. Hyderabad Deputy Commissioner of Police (Task Force), YVS Sudheendra, revealed that officials seized 1,500 kilograms of ginger-garlic paste, 55 kilograms of citric acid, 500 kilograms of spoiled paste, and equipment used for grinding, mixing, weighing, and packaging during the raid.

According to several media reports, investigations showed that the unit had been operational for several months, with Shakeel Ahmed employing eight workers who played various roles in the production and distribution process. The arrested individuals have been identified as Mohd Sameer Ansari, Mohd Gulfraz, Mohd Mukthaar, Ranjith Kumar, Monu Kumar, Birval Sah, Inayath, and Mahesh Kumar.

The operation led to the arrest of eight individuals, including the unit’s manager, while the owner, Mohd Shakeel Ahmed, remains at large. Acting on reliable information, the North Zone Task Force, in coordination with Bowenpally Police, conducted the raid on Sunday.

According to police, the unit was producing the paste in extremely unhygienic conditions, using citric acid as an additive and storing the mixture in plastic tubs for several days, which caused it to rot. The spoiled paste was then packaged into containers with labels and distributed to local grocery stores and eateries across the city.

Authorities have urged consumers to remain cautious about the quality of such products, as adulteration poses serious health hazards. Further investigations are underway to apprehend the absconding owner.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is the Opposition to ‘Bantenge To Katenge’ Part of a Larger Plan?
DNA Video
DNA: RSS Master Plan: From Maharashtra to UP
DNA Video
DNA: Bengal’s Waqf Property Controversy
DNA Video
DNA: Is ‘Vote Jihad’ a Reality in Maharashtra?
DNA Video
DNA: Naresh Meena Slaps Officer, Sparks Uproar in Tonk
DNA Video
DNA: Maryam Nawaz vs. Bhagwant Mann: The Pollution Blame Game
DNA Video
DNA: Owaisi’s “15-Minute” Politics Heats Up Again
DNA Video
DNA: Sajjad Nomani’s Appeal for Muslim Votes Sparks Debate
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court Halts Bulldozer Justice, Warns Officials
DNA Video
DNA: RSS Mobilizes in Maharashtra’s Muslim Areas for BJP Support
NEWS ON ONE CLICK