Is Your Ginger-Garlic Paste Adulterated? Huge Racket Exposed- 2000KG Rotten Paste Seized

Ready-to-use ginger-garlic paste is a staple in many Indian kitchens, valued for its convenience and time-saving benefits. However, its widespread use has also made it a target for unscrupulous groups seeking higher profits by producing adulterated products, putting public health at risk.

Police Task Force officials recently raided the manufacturing unit of "Sony Gold Ginger & Garlic Paste" in Old Bowenpally, Hyderabad, uncovering large quantities of adulterated and spoiled paste prepared for distribution. Hyderabad Deputy Commissioner of Police (Task Force), YVS Sudheendra, revealed that officials seized 1,500 kilograms of ginger-garlic paste, 55 kilograms of citric acid, 500 kilograms of spoiled paste, and equipment used for grinding, mixing, weighing, and packaging during the raid.

According to several media reports, investigations showed that the unit had been operational for several months, with Shakeel Ahmed employing eight workers who played various roles in the production and distribution process. The arrested individuals have been identified as Mohd Sameer Ansari, Mohd Gulfraz, Mohd Mukthaar, Ranjith Kumar, Monu Kumar, Birval Sah, Inayath, and Mahesh Kumar.

The operation led to the arrest of eight individuals, including the unit’s manager, while the owner, Mohd Shakeel Ahmed, remains at large. Acting on reliable information, the North Zone Task Force, in coordination with Bowenpally Police, conducted the raid on Sunday.

According to police, the unit was producing the paste in extremely unhygienic conditions, using citric acid as an additive and storing the mixture in plastic tubs for several days, which caused it to rot. The spoiled paste was then packaged into containers with labels and distributed to local grocery stores and eateries across the city.

Authorities have urged consumers to remain cautious about the quality of such products, as adulteration poses serious health hazards. Further investigations are underway to apprehend the absconding owner.