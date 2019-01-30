ISB, IIM B rank high in the Financial Times Global MBA Ranking 2019

BANGALORE: Three Indian business schools (B-Schools) made it to the Financial Times (FT) Global MBA Ranking of 2019. Indian School of Business (ISB) emerged on the top, ranking at number 24 of the list, followed by Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore at number 33.

IIM Ahmedabad, which ranked at number 36 last year, dropped down to 47th position. IIM Calcutta, which ranked at number 74 last year, jumped up several spots to rank at 49 this year.

A total of 150 schools took part in the 2019 edition of the ranking.

The top ten B-Schools across the world are:

1. Stanford Graduate School of Business, US

2. Harvard Business School, US

3. Insead, France / Singapore

4. University of Pennsylvania: Wharton, US

5. Ceibs, China

6. London Business School, UK

7. University of Chicago: Booth, US

8. MIT: Sloan, US

9. Columbia Business School, US

10. University of California at Berkeley: Haas, US

Responding to the FT Ranking, ISB in a statement said the post-graduate programme of the B-school, is ranked 24th among the top 100 global MBAs and is the only institution in India to figure in the top 25.

“ISB was established with a vision to be a globally top ranked, research driven, management institution. After 12 years of the school's consistent top performance in the FT Global MBA Rankings 2019 we can be proud of our global positioning as an institute of eminence from India,” ISB Dean Rajendra Srivatsava said.

“It is very heartening to see three other prominent business schools from India feature in the top 100. This goes a long way in helping strengthen the Study in India initiative and help promote India as a destination for high quality management education,” he added.

IIM Bangalore's Dean of Academic Programmes Professor Abhoy K Ojha said, “It is a proud moment here at IIMB. This ranking strengthens our belief in our methodology. Our curriculum provides a unique blend of strategic thinking, theoretical knowledge and experiential learning to face real-life business challenges."