ICSE Result 2024 Date: CISCE To Release ICSE 10th, ISC 12th Results Soon On cisce.org, When, Where And How To Check Scorecard

ISC ICSE Board Results 2024 Latest Updates: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to announce the results of the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) for Class 10 and the Indian School Certificate (ISC) for Class 12 soon. According to media reports, the results will likely be declared in the third week of May 2024. Once the results are released, all those students, who are anxiously waiting for their results can access them on the CISCE's official website - results.cisce.org.

ISC, ICSE Board Results 2024: How To Check Results?

To check the ICSE 2024 result, students must fill in their Index number, UID, and the given captcha code. ICSE 10th result 2024 includes the result status, marks of ICSE 10th exams, and other details of the student. ICSE board results ca also be accessed via SMS.

Following the release of the ICSE 10th result for the year 2024, students are required to access their mark sheets either by downloading them from Digilocker or by obtaining them directly from their respective schools. The Council will conduct Improvement exams, offering students one more opportunity to enhance their performance in any one subject. Registration for Compartment exams or Improvement exams will begin in June 2024.

ISC ICSE Board Exam: How To Check Results Online?

To check the ISC, ICSE Class 10, and Class 12 board exam results, follow these steps:

-Visit the official website of CISCE: www.cisce.org

-Navigate to the results page and click on the link for ICSE or ISC board exam results 2024

-Select the course code as ICSE/ISC and enter login credentials, such as identification number and date of birth

-The ISC 12th and ICSE 10th results will be displayed on the screen

-Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

ISC, ICSE Board Exam 2024 Details

The ICSE Class 10 examinations were held from February 21 to March 28, 2024, while the ISC Class 12 examinations took place from February 12 to April 2, 2024. It is worth noting that the Class 12 Chemistry examination was rescheduled and held from February 26 to March 21, 2024.

ISC, ICSE Board Results 2023

Last year, the Council announced the ICSE Class 10 result 2023 on May 14 at 3 pm. Students could apply for rechecking of their ICSE 10th answer sheet on the official website at the cost of Rs 1000 per subject. The application window for rechecking of ICSE result 2023 was open between May 14 and 23. ICSE Class 10 examinations were conducted between February 27 and March 29, 2023.

ISC ICSE Board Results 2023: Pass Percentage

In the 2023 examinations, the pass percentage for ICSE Class 10 was recorded at 98.94 per cent, while for ISC Class 12, it stood at 96.93 per cent. Girls outperformed boys in both categories, with a pass percentage of 99.21 per cent for girls in Class 10, compared to 98.71 per cent for boys.