ISC result 2019: Class 12th results to be declared at 3 pm on cisce.org

ISC Class 12 result 2019: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will declared the will announce the ISC Class 12 results 2019 at 3 pm on Tuesday. Candidates can check their scores on the board's official website cisce.org or thrid party site examresults.net. "The Results for the ICSE & ISC 2019 Examinations will be declared on Tuesday, 7th May 2019 at 3:00 PM," said the board on its official website.

Here's how to Check ISC Board Class 12 Result 2019

Step 1: To check the ISC Board exam results 2019, students need to visit:

https://www.cisce.org/

www.examresults.net

Step 2: Click on ‘ISC board result 2019’

Step 3: Enter the required information such as Unique ID, index No. and CAPTCHA as shown on the screen. Next, hit submit

Step 4: ISC Board Class 12 Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen. Students are advised to copy of the same for future usage.

Candidates can also check their ISC Class 12th Result via SMS:

To get ISC Results 2019 on your Mobile SMS ISC<Space><Unique Id> to 09248082883.

The results can also be accessed on DigiLocker.

To sign up for DigiLocker (digilocker.gov.in), all you need is a mobile number. The mobile number will be authenticated by sending an OTP (one-time password) followed by selecting a username and password. This will create the DigiLocker account. After the DigiLocker account is successfully created, one can download the digitally signed documents issued by the CISCE.

Candidates can apply for rechecking directly through the Council's website cisce.orq or through by the Head of the School via CAREERS Portal. The online window to sumbit the request for recheck is open for seven days from the day of the declaration of the results, i.e., from May 7, 2019 to May 12, 2019.