Isha Foundation Row: SC Restrains Police Action, Transfers Plea From Madras HC

Big relief for Jaggi Vasudev's Isha Foundation after the Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Tamil Nadu Police to not act further in pursuance of the Madras High Court order to investigate claims of illegal confinement of two women at its ashram.

A bench led by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud issued the order after the Isha Foundation appealed to the Supreme Court, challenging the Madras High Court's September 30 directive for the Coimbatore Police to gather all case details against the Foundation and present them for further review. The bench also included Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra ordered that the police should not take any further action based on the high court's order.

The top court took over a habeas corpus petition that had been filed in the high court by a man who claimed his two daughters were being held captive inside the Isha Foundation premises. A habeas corpus petition is filed seeking direction to produce before the court a person who is missing or has been illegally detained.

It also said the police will file the status report, as directed by the high court, before the top court.

The bench, which interacted with the two women in chambers through video-conferencing, were told that police has left the ashram on Wednesday night. It said the two women have also informed the court that they were residing at the foundation voluntarily.

The apex court said the matter would be heard in the week commencing October 14.

During the hearing, the bench sought to inquire about the details from two women whose father had moved the high court alleging illegal confinement at the Isha Foundation.

(With PTI Inputs)