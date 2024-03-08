The Mahashivratri celebrations at the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore have commenced with grandeur, bringing together individuals transcending language, nationality, religion, and culture. Vice President of India Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, along with his wife Dr. Sudhesh Dhankhar, graced the event as the guest of honor. Speaking at the festivities, Shri Dhankhar hailed the inclusive nature of the celebrations, emphasizing the unique methods offered at Isha Yoga Center, encompassing the paths of Bhakti, Kriya, Karma, and Gyan.

Addressing the gathering, Shri Dhankhar praised Sadhguru for his compassion and inclusiveness in a divided world, underscoring the significance of the issues championed by him.

The evening unfolded with a series of rituals and cultural performances, marking the 30th anniversary of the Mahashivratri festival at Isha. Sadhguru recounted the humble beginnings of the festival and its evolution into the largest event globally, with millions of participants worldwide.

A Tower of Light and Adiyogi's limitless Grace. Our fortune to be celebrating #Mahashivratri in the ambience of "Kashi" at Adiyogi! -Sg pic.twitter.com/2CjiVIwOps — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) March 8, 2024

Highlighting the theme of Kashi for this year's celebrations, Sadhguru revealed the majestic ambiance recreated at the Isha Yoga Center, reminiscent of the ancient city's splendor.

Performances by renowned artists, including Padma Shri Shankar Mahadevan, Dharavi rappers Paradox Tanishq Singh and MC Heam, Punjabi folk sensation Gurudas Maan, and others, captivated the audience, adding to the festive fervor.

Thousands of devotees, including international participants from 72 nations, and over 4,000 volunteers, gathered at the Isha Yoga Center to partake in the festivities. The event, broadcast in 22 languages worldwide and streamed by over 200 television channels and digital platforms, promises to be a memorable spectacle for all participants.