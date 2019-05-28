close

ISI

ISI launches new plan with Khalistani groups to target retired Army and police officers

Home Ministry sources said that ISI is providing several kinds of help to Khalistani terrorists and their supporters in order to create disturbances in Punjab.

Pic for representational purpose only (File photo - Image courtesy: PTI)

Security agencies have said in a report to Home Ministry that Pakistan's ISI has hatched a conspiracy to target senior retired police and Army officers in Punjab and other parts of India. Named 'Project Harvesting Canada', the whole plan is a top-secret and only top ISI officials are aware of it.  

According to reports, the ISI has given the task to successfully execute 'Project Harvesting Canada' to Khalistani terrorist based in Canada. Home Ministry sources said that the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI is providing several kinds of help to Khalistani terrorists and their supporters in order to create disturbances in Punjab. Earlier also the intelligence agency had got inputs that ISI had directed Khalistani terrorists to target retired police officers in Pakistan and other parts of India.

Indian security agencies are trying to find out how many Khalistani terrorists have been recruited by ISI  so far for the execution of  'Project Harvesting Canada'. The agencies are also focused on finding out the network of these terrorists. Pakistan's ISI is also hatching conspiracies to malign the image of the Indian Army. Sources said that ISI is circulating several fake documents related to Army in order to create a bad image of Army. The ISI is using social media to circulate these fake documents.

It may be recalled that few days ago a letter purportedly released by Military Intelligence was doing the rounds of media and the letter claimed that all Sikh jawans in Indian Army are under the scanner of intelligence agencies. The letter later turned out to be fake and it was found that ISI is circulating these kinds of letters with the help of a separatist group named 'Sikh For Justice'. The same group had staged demonstrations against Army in different parts of the world claiming that the content of the fake letter was true. The Home Ministry report also said that ISI is taking help from Sikh For Justice to brainwash the young Punjabis. It is to be noted that ISI is funding Sikh For Justice, which is focused on misleading Sikhs around the world against India.

Tags:
ISIKhalistaniPunjabIndian Army
