ISI was hand in gloves with Jaish to carry out terror attacks in India: Pervez Musharraf

Buckling under international pressure, Pakistan has once again started to pretend that it has launched steps to crack down on terror as Islamabad on Tuesday placed Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed-led Jamaat-ud-Dawa and its subsidiary Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation in the list of banned organisations.

Pakistan had also taken into ‘preventive detention’ for ‘investigation’ 44 terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammad, the terror group which was involved in February 14 Pulwama terror attack, which resulted in the death of 40 CRPF personnel. Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Maulana Masood Azhar's brother Mufti Rauf Asghar and son Hammad Azhar were taken into preventive custody by Pakistan on Tuesday amid mounting pressure from India and global community.

The arrest of Rauf Asghar sends a clear message that Pakistan has buckled under India's pressure because Rauf is only next to Masood Azhar in Jaish's hierarchy.

Commenting on the recent development, former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf admitted that Pakistan intelligence agency ISI was hands in gloves with Jaish-e-Mohammad to carry out bomb blasts in India.

Musharraf made this stunning revelation in an interview to a Pakistani journalist on ‘Hum TV digital’. Welcoming the decision, Musharraf said that this was a right move by the Pakistan government since he has been asserting for a long time that these are terrorist organisations. He said that the assassination attempt on his life in 2003 on the Jhanda Chichi bridge was carried out by JeM and for him Jaish will always remain a terrorist organisation.

Meanwhile, Director General of Pakistan Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor on Wednesday claimed that Jaish-e-Mohammad does not exist in Pakistan. He added that the JeM has been proscribed by the United Nations and Pakistan.

In the aftermath of Pulwama terror attack, Pakistan has been called out by US, France, UK, Australia, Japan, EU, Germany to take action against terrorism.