trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2696873
NewsIndia
ISIS CASE

ISIS Terror Conspiracy Case: NIA Raids 44 Locations In Karnataka, Maharashtra; 13 Arrested

Of the total 44 locations, the NIA sleuths searched one place in Karnataka, two in Pune, 31 in Thane Rural, nine in Thane city and one in Bhayander.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 09, 2023, 09:31 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

ISIS Terror Conspiracy Case: NIA Raids 44 Locations In Karnataka, Maharashtra; 13 Arrested

In a big action against terror networks, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) today carried out raids at 44 locations across Karnataka and Maharashtra. The raids were carried out in connection to an ISIS terror conspiracy case. The case pertains to a criminal conspiracy hatched by accused persons and their associates, who had pledged to the violent extremist ideology of proscribed terrorist organizations including Al-Qaeda and ISIS and had formed a terrorist gang.

According to reports, the raids started early this morning and are largely being held in Maharashtra. The NIA has arrested 13 people from Pune in connection with the case.

Of the total 44 locations, the NIA sleuths searched one place in Karnataka, two in Pune, 31 in Thane Rural, nine in Thane city and one in Bhayander.

The anti-terror agency sleuths raided these locations in close coordination with the police forces of Maharashtra and Karnataka. The terrorist organizations had recruited like-minded youth into their fold besides conducting religious classes to wage violent jihad to establish Islamic rule in India. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Relationship' with mobile outweighs 'blood relations'!
DNA Video
DNA: Putin visits Saudi Arabia and UAE
DNA Video
DNA: Qatar grants India consular access to 8 Navy veterans
DNA Video
DNA: Sreesanth vs Gautam Gambhir 'fixer' scandal
DNA Video
'Investigative' DNA test of Gogamedi murder case
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Full story of Sukhdev Gogamedi Murder
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of anti-Sanatan mentality
DNA Video
DNA: 'Amit Shah Vs Nehru' on Kashmir issue in Lok Sabha
DNA Video
DNA: North Korea's Kim Jong Un wipes tears
DNA Video
DNA: Trailer of 'BJP Raj' in Rajasthan!