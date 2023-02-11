Islam Oldest Religion, Originated in India: Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind Chief Mahmood Madani

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind Chief Mahmood Madani has claimed that Islam is the oldest religion and originated in India. He said that Islam did not come to India from outside but originated here only. Madani was speaking at Jamiat's 34th General Session that began at the Ram Lila ground in New Delhi yesterday.

"The speciality of this land is that this is the land of the first Paigambar of Khuda Abu-al-Bashar. He first came here. This land is the first homeland/birthplace of Islam. This is the first homeland of Muslims. Thus, saying or thinking that Islam is a religion that came from outside is totally wrong & baseless. Islam is the religion of this nation. It's the oldest religion among all religions. The last Paigambar of Islam Hazrat Muhammad Sallallahu Alaihi Wasallam came here to fulfil this idea. Thus, I say that India is the best country for Hindi Muslims," said Madani.

The prominent Muslim body Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind yesterday flagged the alleged rise in Islamophobia and demanded that a separate law be enacted to specifically punish those who incite violence against minorities.

The organization passed several resolutions including one on the alleged rise in the hate campaign and Islamophobia in the country. "The rise in Islamophobia, besides cases of hatred and incitement against the Muslims community, has increased to an alarming level in our country, in the recent past," the Jaimiat alleged.

"The most regrettable point is that though the government is aware of these developments, it prefers to adopt an ostrich-like approach," it alleged.

The Jamiat said it wants to draw the attention of the government on how to ensure integrity and build a positive image of the country. Among the steps, Jamiat proposed should be taken included strict action against elements and the media engaged in spreading hatred.

The Jamiat also sought a separate law should be enacted to specifically punish those who incite violence against minorities. Other important resolutions passed by the Jamiat Friday included effective measures to ensure voter registration and larger participation in elections. (With agency inputs)