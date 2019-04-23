Islamic State sympathiser arrested by NIA in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday arrested an Islamic State (IS) sympathizer from Delhi. The IS sympathizer identified as Mohammad Faiz was allegedly conspiring to carry out blasts in Delhi, National Capital Region (NCR) and Uttar Pradesh, the NIA said.

According to NIA, Faiz is resident of Delhi`s Garhi Mendu and was a key member of Harkat-Ul-Harb-E-Islam, which is a pro-Islamic State module. Faiz was allegedly involved in founding the group and bringing other members in its fold, IANS reported.

NIA said that Faiz is the 14th accused to have been arrested in connection with this case. The agency arrested Faiz after the probe revealed that he was involved in the procurement of arms and ammunition for the group.

"The case pertains to the Harkat-Ul-Harb-E-Islam group of terrorists who formed a gang which was engaged in acts preparatory to commission of terror attacks with a view to wage war against the government of India," added the NIA statement.

Mufti Mohammad Suhail, a resident of East Delhi's Jafrabad, was the "Amir" or leader of the module. He had played an important role in arranging funds and procuring weapons, ammunition and explosive materials for the group. The NIA will produce Faiz before a special court on Wednesday.

On Saturday, the NIA had conducted four raids in Maharashtra and Telangana in connection with the Abu Dhabi IS module. In Maharashtra, the raid was conducted in Wardha district after the NIA got tipoff that the second wife of Abdul Basith - charge-sheeted in Abu Dhabi IS module case - is in touch with IS handlers from outside India.