Islamic State terrorists most active in southern states of India, NIA has arrested 122 accused so far: Centre

The Centre on Wednesday asserted that Islamic State terrorists are most active in the southern states of the country. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has registered 17 cases related to the presence of IS in Telangana, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu and arrested 122 accused persons.

The NIA investigations have revealed that the IS is most active in Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir, said the Centre.

Replying to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said that some instances of individuals from different states, including southern states, having joined the IS. He added that it has come to the notice of Central and State Security Agencies.

Live TV

Reddy said that the IS is using various internet-based social media platforms to propagate its ideology. Cyberspace is being closely watched in this regard by the agencies concerned and action is taken as per law, added Reddy.

"Islamic State/ Islamic State of Iraq and Levant/ Islamic State of Iraq and Syria/ Daish/ Islamic State in Khorasan Province (ISKP)/ ISIS Wilayat Khorasan/ Islamic State of Iraq and the Sham-Khorasan (ISIS-K) and all its manifestations have been notified as Terrorist Organization and included in the First Schedule to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 by the Central Government.