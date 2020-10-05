हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
NCERT

ISLRTC, NCERT to sign MoU to convert educational materials into Indian Sign Language

This will ensure educational standardization of Indian Sign Language as mandated in the New Education Policy (NEP), 2020.

ISLRTC, NCERT to sign MoU to convert educational materials into Indian Sign Language
File Photo

New Delhi: A historic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be signed on Tuesday (October 6, 2020) between the Indian Sign Language Research and Training Center (ISLRTC) and National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) to make educational materials accessible for deaf children in their preferred format of communication viz Indian Sign Language. 

As part of this MoU, educational print materials such as NCERT Textbooks, Teachers Handbook and other Supplementary materials and resources of Class I-XII of all subjects of both Hindi and English Medium will be converted into Indian Sign Language in Digital format.

The signing of this MoU is a historic step as availability of NCERT textbooks in Indian Sign Language will ensure that deaf children can also now access educational resources in Indian Sign Language and it will be a useful and much-needed resource for dead students, teachers, parents and the deaf community.

This will also ensure educational standardization of Indian Sign Language as mandated in the New Education Policy (NEP), 2020.

This MoU will be signed in the virtual presence of Thaawarchand Gehlot, Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, Union Minister for Education, Shakuntala Doley Gamlin, Secretary, DEPwD and Anita Karwal, Secretary (SE&L), Ministry of Education.

Prabodh Seth, Joint Secretary, DEPwD and Director, ISLRTC and Hrushikesh Senapathy, Director, NCERT will sign the MoU from the respective institutes.

Notably, the ISLRTC is an autonomous national institute of DEPwD, MSJE which is dedicated to the task of developing man-power for popularizing the use of Indian Sign Language, teaching and conducting research in Indian Sign Language.

On the other hand, the NCERT is an autonomous organization under MHRD which is responsible for ensuring qualitative improvement in school education by undertaking and promoting research in areas related to school education.

NCERT also prepares and publish model textbooks, supplementary material, newsletters, journals and develops educational kits, multimedia digital materials, etc. It develops and disseminates innovative educational techniques and practices, and act as a nodal agency for achieving the goals of Universalization of elementary education.

Tags:
NCERTnew education policyISLRTCIndian Sign Language
Next
Story

India tests SMART torpedo system to strengthen maritime capabilities amid standoff with China
  • 66,23,815Confirmed
  • 1,02,685Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,45,82,924Confirmed
  • 10,27,823Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT17M9S

DNA: What should be the treatment of ‘adulteration’ in media?