Isolation not mandatory for flyers from at-risk countries from Jan 22: Centre

New Delhi: Isolation facility will not be mandatory for international travellers arriving in India from ‘at risk’ countries from January 22, said Union Health Ministry in the order released on Thursday (January 20).

The ministry also released revised Covid protocols to be followed by international travellers upon arrival in India.

As per the new guidelines, travellers arriving in India will be placed in immediate isolation if they are found to be symptomatic during thermal screening.

Passengers arriving from at-risk countries will be treated or isolated as per the standard protocol if tested positive for Covid upon arrival.

"If tested positive, their samples should be further sent for genomic testing at INSACOG laboratory network. They shall be treated/isolated as per laid down standard protocol,” the order said.

Here is the list of revised Covid guidelines for international passengers arriving in India.

From Jan 22nd, isolation facility not mandatory for int'l travelers arriving from at-risk countries. "If tested positive, their samples should be further sent for genomic testing at INSACOG laboratory network. They shall be treated/isolated as per laid down standard protocol." pic.twitter.com/E3eApIEPWa — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2022

Meanwhile, India, which is currently witnessing a probable third wave of coronavirus reported 3,47,254 new Covid-19 cases, 703 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 4,88,396, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health on Friday.

The active cases stand at 20,18,825.

