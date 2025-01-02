Advertisement
GAZA

Israel Eliminates Head Of Hamas Internal Security Forces In Gaza

The IDF eliminated key Hamas leaders, including Hassam Shahwan, amid ongoing operations targeting Hamas operatives involved in October 7 attacks.

|Last Updated: Jan 02, 2025, 10:39 PM IST|Source: ANI
Israel Eliminates Head Of Hamas Internal Security Forces In Gaza Representative Image

The Israel Air Force (IAF) conducted an intelligence-based strike in the Humanitarian Area in Khan Yunis and eliminated Hassam Shahwan, the Head of Hamas Internal Security Forces in southern Gaza, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) said on Thursday.

The IDF further said that Shahwan was responsible for developing intelligence assessments in coordination with elements of Hamas' military wing in attacks on the IDF in Gaza.

"The Head of Hamas Internal Security Forces in southern Gaza, the terrorist Hassam Shahwan, was eliminated by the IAF in an intelligence-based strike in the Humanitarian Area in Khan Yunis. Shahwan was responsible for developing intelligence assessments in coordination with elements of Hamas' military wing in attacks on the IDF in Gaza. The Hamas Internal Security Forces have conducted violent interrogations of the Gazan population, violating human rights and suppressing dissent within the organization," IDF said in a post on X.

Israel has been conducting military operations on Hamas operatives in the region.

Earlier this week, the IDF had confirmed the killing of Hamas' Nukhba Platoon commander, Abd al-Hadi Sabah, in a recent drone strike. As per the IDF, Sabah had led the attack on Kibbutz Nir Oz during the October 7, 2023, massacre.

On December 30, the IDF had stated the elimination of six Hamas terrorists who participated in the brutal October 7 massacre in Israel.
The IDF had further confirmed that Rasem Judeh, a Hamas company commander in the Jabaliya region, was also eliminated. Judeh, who played a direct role in the October 7 massacre, was killed alongside four other Hamas commanders and five additional terrorists.

On Sunday, IDF the IDF had confirmed that the director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza is being questioned for his suspected involvement in terrorist activities, following a raid that led to the arrest of over 240 alleged Hamas and Islamic Jihad operatives.

