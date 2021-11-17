Israel Embassy organises free health clinic for underprivileged women in Delhi

New Delhi: The Embassy of Israel in partnership with NGO KHUSHII and Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute has organised “Women’s Health Clinic” in urban slums of South Delhi and North Delhi between November 15 and 19.

The initiative aims to increase awareness of women's health issues including cancer prevention and early detection that are important to effective treatment.

An Israeli medical delegation from Tel-Aviv Sourasky Medical Centre came to India to take part in the clinic. It was led by Dr Ronit Almog, a senior obstetric & gynecologist. The delegation included four senior physicians who are specialists in the field of women’s health - obstetric & gynecologist, women oncologist and breast surgeon.

Ambassador of Israel to India HE Naor Gilon expressed gratitude to doctors, community health specialists and all partners involved in organising the five-day event.

“We are happy to be part of this important collaboration that promotes women’s health and awareness education. Israel and India share strong values of friendship, but as important are the relations between the Indian and Israeli people. Through cooperation and the combination of India and Israel’s medical prowess, we can find effective solutions that will help both peoples, as well as the world,” said Gilon.

The health clinics were organised for five days in Sangam Vihar, South Delhi, and Mukandpur, North Delhi.

The clinics provided, free of cost, services including blood pressure, blood sugar check-ups, physician check-ups, disbursement of medicines, gynecological check-ups and pap smear tests were also conducted. Upon examination, individuals who needed further tests and attention were referred to specialist doctors for free diagnosis and treatment at the Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute.

