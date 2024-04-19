Israel Launches Retaliatory Missile Strike Against Iran, Tehran Activates Air Defence System

New Delhi: Israeli missiles have struck a site in Iran, the explosion was heard near the airport in the Iranian city of Isfahan but the cause has not been reported yet.

Iran's Fars news agency reported that the explosions were heard at an airport in the Iranian city of Isfahan, but the cause has not been identified immediately. As per reports, Iran fired air defence batteries after the explosion. However, several flights were diverted over Iranian airspace due to the missiles hit, Reuters reported.

Over the weekend, Iran conducted a retaliatory strike and launched hundreds of drones and missiles in a retaliatory strike after a suspected Israeli strike on its embassy compound in Syria. Therefore, most of the drones and missiles were intercepted before reaching Israeli territory.

Iran told the United Nations Security Council on Thursday that Israel must be compelled to stop any further military adventurism against our interests. The U.N. secretary-general warned that the Middle East was in a "moment of maximum peril."