Israel Takes Down India Map Wrongly Showing J&K From Website After Facing Flak

The Israeli government took down a map of India from its official website that inaccurately represented Jammu and Kashmir after facing backlash on social media. The map, which incorrectly depicted a part of Jammu and Kashmir in Pakistan, was removed after Indian influencer Abhijit Chavda brought attention to the issue on X.

“India stands with Israel. But does Israel stand with India? Note the map of India (pay attention to Jammu & Kashmir) on Israel’s official website,” Chavda said in the post on X.

Reacting to the issue after facing flak, Ambassador of Israel to India Reuven Azar said that the map was taken down and called it a mistake done by the editor of the website. New Delhi has always firmly maintained that the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir would always be an integral part of India.

Website editor’s mistake. Thank you for noticing. Was taken down. https://t.co/4bEYV1vFTC https://t.co/aVeomWyfh8 — Reuven Azar (@ReuvenAzar) October 4, 2024

This comes as Israel deals with a multi-front war in the Middle East after the death of the secretive Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrullah last week. More than 1,000 people lost their lives and over a million were displaced as Israel changed its focus from Gaza to Lebanon, where it has launched series of attacks on the strongholds of Hezbollah.

The tensions in the Middle East mounted after Iran launched a barrage of 200 missiles towards Israel on Tuesday, which prompted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to warn about retaliatory strikes.

While speaking at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) recently, Netanyahu displayed two maps, showing a group of countries as "The Curse" and another group as "The Blessing."