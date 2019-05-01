ISRO all set to launch Chandrayaan-2, India’s second lunar mission

In another significant milestone for India, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday announced that it is all set to launch Chandrayaan-2, India’s second lunar mission.

The launch is scheduled to take during July 9-July 16, with an expected Moon landing on September 6.

Live TV

In a tweet, ISRO made the announcement. "We are ready for one of the most exciting missions, #Chandrayaan2. Launch window between July 9-16 & likely Moon-landing on Sept 6, 2019. #GSLVMKIII will carry 3 modules of this #lunarmission - Orbiter, Lander (Vikram), Rover (Pragyan)," tweeted ISRO.

#ISROMissions We are ready for one of the most exciting missions, #Chandrayaan2. Launch window between July 9-16 & likely Moon-landing on Sept 6, 2019. #GSLVMKIII will carry 3 modules of this #lunarmission - Orbiter, Lander (Vikram), Rover (Pragyan). More updates soon. pic.twitter.com/jzx9CMwUhR — ISRO (@isro) May 1, 2019

Chandrayaan-2 has three modules--Orbiter, Lander (Vikram) and Rover (Pragyan). The Orbiter and Lander modules will be interfaced mechanically and stacked together as an integrated module and accommodated inside the GSLV MK-III launch vehicle. The Rover is housed inside the Lander.

After launching into earth-bound orbit by GSLV MK-III, the integrated module will reach Moon orbit using Orbiter propulsion module. Subsequently, Lander will separate from the Orbiter and soft land at the predetermined site close to the lunar South Pole.

Further, the Rover will roll out for carrying out scientific experiments on the lunar surface. Instruments are also mounted on Lander and Orbiter for carrying out scientific experiments.

All the modules are getting ready for Chandrayaan-2 launch.

The Chandrayaan-1, India's first lunar mission, was launched in October 2008 and operated till August 2009.