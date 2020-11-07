ISRO successfully launches PSLVC49 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota

New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Saturday (November 7, 2020) successfully launched the PSLVC49 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR in Sriharikota.

India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle in its 51st mission (PSLV-C49) launch EOS-01 as primary satellite along with nine international customer satellites at 3:12 PM IST.

The launch was earlier scheduled at 3:02 PM IST but was delayed by 10 minutes.

#ISRO #EOS01

Mission Director has authorised the launch of #PSLVC49 at 1512 hrs IST — ISRO (@isro) November 7, 2020

PSLV-C49 carrying 10 satellites lifts off successfully from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in #Sriharikota@isro #PSLVC49 pic.twitter.com/Fektmu16qW — Zee News English (@ZeeNewsEnglish) November 7, 2020

As per the recent reports, EOS-01 has successfully separated from the fourth stage of PSLVC49 and injected into orbit.



This is to be noted that the EOS-01 is an earth observation satellite intended for applications in agriculture, forestry and disaster management support.

The nine foreign satellites are from - one from Lithuania (R2, technology demonstrator), four from Luxembourg (maritime application satellites by Kleos Space) and four from the US (Lemur multi-mission remote sensing satellites).

The customer satellites were launched under a commercial agreement with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), Department of Space.

The launch was live telecast on ISRO's official website along with its Youtube, Facebook and Twitter channels.

The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) is the third generation launch vehicle of India and is the first Indian launch vehicle to be equipped with liquid stages. After its first successful launch in October 1994, PSLV emerged as the reliable and versatile workhorse launch vehicle of India with 39 consecutively successful missions by June 2017.

During 1994-2017 period, the vehicle had launched 48 Indian satellites and 209 satellites for customers from abroad.

Besides, the vehicle successfully launched two spacecraft – Chandrayaan-1 in 2008 and Mars Orbiter Spacecraft in 2013 – that later traveled to Moon and Mars respectively

Live TV