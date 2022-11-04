Isudan Gadhvi is AAP's chief minister face for Gujarat Assembly polls, check other details

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal has announced Isudan Gadhvi as its Chief Minister candidate for the Gujarat Assembly Polls which is to be held on the first week of December.

As announced by the Election Commission on Thursday, the Gujarat Assembly elections will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5, and the results will be declared on December 8, the Election Commission announced Thursday.