'It doesn’t MATTER...': Adnan Sami's MESSAGE to Indian Army on Tawang clash, says 'Main reason behind my leaving Pakistan...'

When famous singer and musician Adnan Sami decided to take Indian citizenship, many were surprised. He also told the reasons behind this through a post. He had tweeted that he would disclose what Pakistan had done to him. Similarly, Adnan has shared a video of the conflict between Indian and Chinese soldiers in Tawang. But he has clarified that he does not know where this video is from. In this video, which has gone viral on social media, it is claimed that it is a video of a clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers. After the incident in Tawang, this video of Indian and Chinese soldiers is being shared.

However, some call it an old video. In this video of 2 minutes 47 seconds, Indian soldiers are seen confronting Chinese soldiers. As they tried to breach the wire, the Indian soldiers fell upon them, forcing them to retreat. Adnan tweeted, "This video of a clash between Indian & Chinese soldiers is being shared regarding the Tawang incident. Some dismiss it as an Old VDO. It doesn’t matter if it’s old or new… What matters is the courage with which our soldiers are defending the border! For that, just be grateful!!"

Adnan Sami accepted Indian citizenship in 2016. The singer tweeted, "Many people ask me why I hate Pakistan so much? But the bitter truth is that I have no grudge against Pakistanis who treat me well. I love everyone who loves me. But I have a problem with the establishment there. This was the main reason behind my leaving Pakistan."