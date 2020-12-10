It is an impressive project and I wish it all success: Ratan Tata on new Parliament building

New Delhi: Tata Trusts' Chairman Ratan Tata, whose Tata Projects is a part of the building plan, was also present when Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament building here on Thursday (December 10).

Ratan Tata told ANI, "It is an impressive project and I wish it all success. I am privileged to be invited to the foundation stone laying ceremony." Notably, Tata Projects Ltd has been given contract for the construction project of the new Parliament building.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament building in Parliament House Complex. Tata Trusts' Chairman Ratan Tata, Union Minister HS Puri, Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh, and various religious leaders were also present at the event.

The new Parliament building, estimated to cost Rs 971 crore, is expected to be completed by the 75th anniversary of India's independence.

The new building will come up in front of the existing Parliament House that was built nearly 100 years ago at a cost of Rs 83 lakh at that time and would eventually be turned into a museum.

The new building will house larger Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Halls, with capacities of 888 seats and 384 seats respectively, to accommodate an expanded Parliament after the freeze on its expansion lifts in 2026. The Lok Sabha Hall will also have additional capacity, up to 1272 seats, to host joint sessions.

"The new Parliament building is designed in a triangular shape, since it sits on a triangular plot and has three main spaces -- Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and a Cental Lounge. Also, triangles are sacred geometries in various religions and cultures of the country," the new building's architecture Bimal Patel told PTI.

Patel further said, "In the Lok Sabha chamber, we have used the national bird Peacock as its theme, in Rajya Sabha chamber we have used the national flower Lotus as its theme and in Central Lounge courtyard we have used the national tree Banyan as its theme."

The National Emblem will crown the new Parliament building, which will be equpped with most modern facilities but would display Indian culture and tradition.