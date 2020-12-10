PM Narendra Modi lays foundation stone of new Parliament building near India Gate

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (December 10, 2020) laid the foundation stone of new Parliament building in the national capital. He also performed the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony for the new Parliament House building.

PM Modi attended the function near India Gate physically. Prime Minister Modi also unveiled a plaque to mark the foundation stone laying ceremony of New Parliament Building in Delhi which will be constructed near the India Gate.

The new Parliament building, which will be constructed by 2022, will be spread across 64,500 sq metres. According to the government sources, the new building will replace the existing 93 years old Parliament house.

Several Union cabinet ministers and ministers of state and some other senior dignitaries are participating in the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony. Tata Trust Chairman Ratan Tata, Union Minister HS Puri, Dy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh and several religious leaders are also present during the event.

Tata Projects Ltd has been given the contract for the project.

The new building is an intrinsic part of the vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’. It will be a landmark opportunity to build peoples’ Parliament for the first time after independence, one which will match the needs and aspirations of ‘New India’ in the 75th anniversary of independence in 2022.

The building will be modern, state-of-the-art and energy-efficient, with highly non-obtrusive security facilities to be built as a triangular-shaped building, adjacent to the present Parliament. Lok Sabha will be 3 times of the existing size and Rajya Sabha will be substantially bigger.

The interiors of the new building will showcase a rich blend of Indian culture and diversity of our regional arts, crafts, textiles and architecture. The design plan includes space for a magnificent Central Constitutional Gallery, which will be accessible to the public.

The construction of the building will utilize resource-efficient green technology, promote environmentally friendly practices, generate employment opportunities and contribute towards economic revitalization. It will have high-quality acoustics and audio-visual facilities, improved and comfortable seating arrangements, effective and inclusive emergency evacuation provisions.

The building will comply with the highest structural safety standards, including adherence to Seismic Zone 5 requirements and is designed for ease of maintenance and operations.

1. The dimensions of the Lok Sabha in the new building will be thrice as big as the present one. The size of the Rajya Sabha will also be bigger than the current Rajya Sabha.

2. Tata Projects Limited will construct the new Parliament House which has been designed HCP Design, Planning and Management Private Limited.

3. The Centre said that the new Parliament House will be in sync with the sensibilities and aspirations of a new India and will be equipped with modern technologies.

4. The total cost of the new Parliament building is estimated at Rs 971 crore.

5. The building will have six entrances: one for the President and Prime Minister; one for the Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Chairperson of the Rajya Sabha, and MPs; a ceremonial entrance in general; another entrance for MPs; and two public entrances.

6. The new Parliament complex will have four floors — lower ground, upper ground, first and second floors.

7. Lok Sabha chamber will have 888 seats and it will cover an area of 1,145 square metre.

