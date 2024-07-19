'It Is An Internal Matter': MEA On Protests In Bangladesh

New Delhi: Amid the violent quota protests in the neighbouring country Bangladesh, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Friday described the violent protests in Bangladesh as an "internal" matter of that country.

"As you are aware, there are ongoing protests in Bangladesh. We see this as an internal matter of the country," he said, PTI reported.

Jaiswal further informed that around 15,000 Indians including 8,000 students are currently residing in Bangladesh and they are safe.

"We have issued an advisory for Indian nationals, including our students, resident in Bangladesh for their safety and assistance if required. Helpline numbers are activated operating on 24x7 basis for people to reach out," he added.

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs also requested that Indian nationals in Bangladesh follow the advisory issued by the High Commission of India in Dhaka, The advisory stated that the people must avoid local travel and minimize their moments outside the premises due to the protest.

In the advisory, MEA stated that the High Commission and Assistant High Commissions will be available on helpline numbers for any assistance required by Indian nationals.

In a post on the microblogging site X, the MEA said, "Indian nationals in Bangladesh are requested to follow the advisory issued by the High Commission of India in Dhaka. The High Commission and Assistant High Commissions remain available on helpline numbers for any assistance required by Indian nationals."

The statement stated that in view of ongoing violence in Bangladesh, Indian residents are advised to avoid local travel and minimize their movement outside their living premises.

The advisory from the Indian Embassy in Dhaka listed helpline phone numbers available for assistance of Indians residing in Bangladesh.

Indian nationals in Bangladesh are requested to follow the advisory issued by the High Commission of India in Dhaka. The High Commission and Assistant High Commissions remain available on helpline numbers for any assistance required by Indian nationals. https://t.co/MqNRVvmrJ8 — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) July 19, 2024

"In case of any urgency or need for assistance, please reach out to the High Commission and our Assistant High Commissions at the following 24-hour Emergency numbers:

High Commission of India, Dhaka

+880-1937400591 (also on WhatsApp)

Assistant High Commission of India, Chittagong +880-1814654797/+880-1814654799 (also on WhatsApp)

Assistant High Commission of India, Rajshahi

+880-1788148696 (also on WhatsApp)

Assistant High Commission of India, Sylhet +880-1313076411 (also on WhatsApp)

Assistant High Commission of India, Khulna +880-1812817799 (also on WhatsApp)"

Security outside the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi was a heightened precautionary measure due to anticipated protests amid ongoing anti-quota protests in Bangladesh.

On Friday morning, Several police personnel were seen outside the Bangladesh High Commission Office.