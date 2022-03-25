हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bengal killings

It is no more liveable: BJP MP Roopa Ganguly breaks down in Parliament over Birbhum violence

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP  from West Bengal Roopa Ganguly on Friday broke down in the parliament while speaking about the Birbhum violence that killed as many as eight people. 

It is no more liveable: BJP MP Roopa Ganguly breaks down in Parliament over Birbhum violence

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP  from West Bengal Roopa Ganguly on Friday broke down in the parliament while speaking about the Birbhum violence that killed as many as eight people and the general law and order situations in the state.

Describing the ordeal of the people of Bengal, which she claims are facing mass killings and violence on a regular basis, Ganguly said, “people are running away from Bengal every day, people are scared" as she broke down in tears.

Sharing her version of the horrific Birbhum incident, Ganguly, who was in tears, said, “The victims were first tortured, their hands and legs were broken. They were then locked inside a room and the house was set up on fire.”

The former actor-turned-politician urged the House to take necessary actions against the perpetrators of the violence and demanded President’s rule in the eastern state, where law and order she claims has gone to the dogs.

Meanwhile, taking cognizance of the matter, Calcutta High Court on Friday ordered a CBI probe in the horrific Birbhum killings. So far, a West Bengal government constituted SIT was investigating the matter.

The Central Agency, which has been asked by the court to submit its report by April 7, has already begun investigating the crime scene in Rampurhat.

On the other hand, TMC General Secretary Kunal Ghosh welcoming Calcutta High Court’s decision said that the state govt will cooperate with CBI in conducting a fair probe.

“We'll cooperate with CBI in the probe, but we've some questions. People rejected BJP in WB polls, so they're trying a different way with a larger conspiracy. BJP uses CBI, ED for politics,” said Ghosh.

As many as eight people were burnt to death in the Rampurhat area of West Bengal`s Birbhum on Tuesday after a mob allegedly set houses on fire following the killing of Trinamool Congress leader Bhadu Sheikh.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Bengal killingsBirbhum violenceCBICalcutta High CourtRoopa GangulyBJP
Next
Story

MCD unification Bill to merge three municipal corporations of Delhi introduced in Lok Sabha

Must Watch

PT15M19S

Yogi Adityanath Oath Taking Ceremony: 50 Unheard Stories About Yogi