It is no more liveable: BJP MP Roopa Ganguly breaks down in Parliament over Birbhum violence

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from West Bengal Roopa Ganguly on Friday broke down in the parliament while speaking about the Birbhum violence that killed as many as eight people and the general law and order situations in the state.

Describing the ordeal of the people of Bengal, which she claims are facing mass killings and violence on a regular basis, Ganguly said, “people are running away from Bengal every day, people are scared" as she broke down in tears.

#WATCH | BJP MP Roopa Ganguly broke down in Rajya Sabha over Birbhum incident, demanded President's rule in West Bengal saying, "Mass killings are happening there, people are fleeing the state... it is no more liveable..."

Sharing her version of the horrific Birbhum incident, Ganguly, who was in tears, said, “The victims were first tortured, their hands and legs were broken. They were then locked inside a room and the house was set up on fire.”

The former actor-turned-politician urged the House to take necessary actions against the perpetrators of the violence and demanded President’s rule in the eastern state, where law and order she claims has gone to the dogs.

Meanwhile, taking cognizance of the matter, Calcutta High Court on Friday ordered a CBI probe in the horrific Birbhum killings. So far, a West Bengal government constituted SIT was investigating the matter.

The Central Agency, which has been asked by the court to submit its report by April 7, has already begun investigating the crime scene in Rampurhat.

On the other hand, TMC General Secretary Kunal Ghosh welcoming Calcutta High Court’s decision said that the state govt will cooperate with CBI in conducting a fair probe.

We'll cooperate with CBI in the probe, but we've some questions. People rejected BJP in WB polls, so they're trying a different way with a larger conspiracy. BJP uses CBI, ED for politics: TMC General Secy Kunal Ghosh on Calcutta HC ordering CBI probe in Birbhum violence incident

“We'll cooperate with CBI in the probe, but we've some questions. People rejected BJP in WB polls, so they're trying a different way with a larger conspiracy. BJP uses CBI, ED for politics,” said Ghosh.

As many as eight people were burnt to death in the Rampurhat area of West Bengal`s Birbhum on Tuesday after a mob allegedly set houses on fire following the killing of Trinamool Congress leader Bhadu Sheikh.

