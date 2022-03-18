हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jammu and Kashmir

'It makes us feel like home': Indian Security forces celebrate Holi with fervour

Despite the fact that we belong to different religions and regions we soldier in battalion live like a family and celebrate all religions festivals with full enthusiasm, said Manoj Kumar CO 117 battalion.

&#039;It makes us feel like home&#039;: Indian Security forces celebrate Holi with fervour

Srinagar: Indian Armed Security forces across Kashmir on Friday celebrated Holi with fervour. The officers say that such activities help boost the morale of the soldiers posted in the conflicted region of Kashmir.

“Despite the fact that we belong to different religions and regions we soldier in battalion live like a family and celebrate all religions festival with full enthusiasm that boost the morale of soldiers,” said Manoj Kumar CO 117 battalion.

The CRPF too celebrated the festival of colours and were seen playing and greeting each other while dancing and singing Bollywood Holi songs.

Special food and sweets were also prepared for the soldiers in every battalion to promote a more home-like culture.

“We celebrate almost all the festivals in our battalion irrespective of the religion as they ( soldiers) do their duty in a tough place and that kind of celebration not only boost their morale but also make feel at home, it even brings down their stress level down,” said Manoj Kumar.

Holi the festival of colours is seen as a victory of good over bad. it is celebrated to mark the arrival of the spring season. 

