‘It’s in DNA of Dynastic Party’: BJP blasts Rahul Gandhi for Insulting Tricolour at Lal Chowk

Bharat Jodo Yatra: The ruling BJP has slammed Congress and RahulGandhiforviolatingthe Flag Code and showing disrespect while hoisting the Tricolour at historic Lal Chowk in Kashmir. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 30, 2023, 12:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Srinagar: The ruling BJP has slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for violating the Flag Code while hoisting the Tricolour at the iconic Clock Tower near the Lal Chowk in Srinagar on Sunday. Attacking the Congress Wayanad MP, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar alleged that the Congress leader insulted the national flag by placing a large cut-out of his ow that overwhelmed the Tricolour.

“I'd be very embarrassed if I were to do things like this. But I guess, it's in the DNA of the dynastic party that even when you are hoisting the National Flag, you want to overwhelm that flag and violate the Flag Code by putting your own cut-out behind the flag,” Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar told news agency ANI.

 

 

Going all guns blazing at the Congress, the Union Minister said that “In a way, it's a demonstration of the psychology of a dynast, where for him his image and picture and his name on schemes or his father's name on schemes or his grandmother's name on schemes takes precedence over National Flag and what is right for the country.”

 

 

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also raised questions about Rahul Gandhi hoisting the tricolour at Lal Chowk in Kashmir. Maurya said that Rahul Gandhi does not know how to respect the tricolour. "Where he unfurled the tricolour, his own cut-out picture was placed higher than the tricolour," said the Deputy CM. 

BJP leader said that Congress should have done the "Bharat Samjho Yatra" instead of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. He also said that after the Modi government, the situation has changed all over the country. “Now people can hoist the tricolour anywhere. The case has now changed in Kashmir itself,” the UP DyCM said. 

During the Bharat Jodo Yatra on Sunday, the tricolour flag was hoisted by Rahul Gandhi at Lal Chowk in Srinagar with full security arrangements. Maurya also took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi, saying he is in a hurry to become the Prime Minister of the country, but that is neither going to happen.

On Monday, Rahul Gandhi hoisted the national flag at the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' campsite here and followed it with a fun snowball fight with his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Donning a white T-shirt and a sleeveless jacket, the former Congress chief hoisted the flag at the campsite in Panthachowk to the tunes of the national anthem played to mark the culmination of the yatra, amid a fresh snowfall in the city.

 

 

In a brief address to the 'Bharat Yatris', Gandhi thanked them for their love, affection and support through the 136-day foot march, which began in Kanyakumari on September 7 last year.

The Gandhi siblings later joined Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and scores of other party leaders at the Pradesh Congress Committee office on the Maulana Azad Road where another flag-hoisting ceremony was held. The national anthem was playing after this.

The local administration had made stringent security arrangements for the programme as Lal Chowk was off limits for vehicular traffic for the second consecutive day. Thousands of officegoers had to walk on foot for a distance of around a kilometre or more to reach their workplaces in Lal Chowk and the adjoining areas.

