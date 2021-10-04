It’s state-sponsored violence: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Lakhimpur Kheri incident

New Delhi: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday (October 4) slammed the Centre and Uttar Pradesh government over Lakhimpur Kheri violence, which killed eight people including four farmers.

Calling it ‘state-sponsored violence’, Owaisi, who is in Lucknow, said both the central and state governments are responsible for the incident.

“It's state-sponsored violence. Both state and centre have to be blamed for this (Lakhimpur) incident because the Home MoS made a provocative speech few days ago that within 2 minutes will finish all things (farmer protest) which led to this incident,” ANI quoted the AIMIM chief as saying.

It's state-sponsored violence. Both state¢re has to be blamed for this (Lakhimpur) incident because the Home MoS made a provocative speech few days ago that within 2 minutes will finish all things (farmer protest) which led to this incident: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi pic.twitter.com/BfmuS0LfYb — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2021

Earlier on Monday, Owaisi said he will Lakhimpur Kheri to show solidarity with those killed in the violence.

“I'll be visiting Lakhimpur Kheri, UP to show solidarity with the people who've been murdered by Union Minister's son. It's a heinous crime. It's high time, Modi govt should withdraw the 3 farm laws and he should remove this Minister,” Owaisi had said in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, the UP government said a retired High Court judge will probe the Lakhimpur Kheri violence and announced that the families of the four farmers who died will be given Rs 45 lakh compensation.

UP Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Awanish Awasthi said that the government will also give Rs 10 lakh to those injured in the violence.

Commenting on the UP government’s decision, Owaisi said, “We demand that for a free-fair investigation, a High court or Supreme court sitting judge should monitor the inquiry of this incident (Lakhimpur).”

In the violence that erupted during a farmers’ protest in the state, eight people lost their lives on Sunday, including four farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri. The rest four who died were present in the cars, apparently a part of a convoy of BJP workers who came to welcome Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya.

Farmer leaders have claimed that Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra's son Ashish was in one of the cars which allegedly knocked down some protesters who were protesting against the deputy CM's visit. An FIR has been filed against Ashish Mishra and others in connection with the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri.

However, Ajay Mishra denied that he and his son were present at the spot as alleged by some farmer leaders.

Meanwhile, as per PTI report, a purported video of Ajay Kumar Mishra in which he can be heard warning agitating farmers that he would discipline them in "two minutes" is making rounds.

"Face me, it will take just two minutes to discipline you fellows," Ajay Kumar Mishra is heard allegedly saying in the video.

(With agency inputs)

