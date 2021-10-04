हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Lakhimpur Khiri Live updates: Farmers lodge FIR against MoS Ajay Mishra, Priyanka Gandhi, others detained

Farmers lodge complaint against Union Minister of State for Home, Ajay Mishra Teni and his son Ashish Mishra Teni in Tikunia, Lakhimpur Kheri over Sunday's violence. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, October 4, 2021 - 09:01
(Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: The violence, that erupted during a farmers' protest in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, has sparked widespread outrage. Many Congress leaders along with general secretary Priyanka Gandhi reached the violence-hit district's border on Monday (October 4, 2021) to meet the victims after the dramatic escalation of their 10-month long agitation over controversial new laws claimed the lives of four farmers.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait also reached the violence-hit area on early Monday. Additionally, Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has called upon farmers` organisations across the country to protest at District Collector`s and District Magistrate`s offices in all districts across the country today, between 10 am and 1 pm, over the death of the farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri incident in Uttar Pradesh.

The violence broke out during the farmers’ protest ahead of Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit to Lakhimpur Kheri. Some claimed that the violence started after a car mowed down the protesters and some unidentified persons allegedly opened fire at the farmers. 

4 October 2021, 08:55 AM

Uttar Pradesh: Heavy police deployment and barricading around Uttar Pradesh`s Lakhimpur Kheri district has brought life to a standstill as people including the locals are not being allowed to visit the area where violence on Sunday claimed at least eight lives.

Police personnel have been deployed around the adjoining villages including Palia, Puranpur, Bhira, Bijua and Khajuria among others. Also, vehicles are being stopped at least 60-70 km away from the violence site, which is nearly 40-45 km from the Dudhwa National Park. 

4 October 2021, 08:37 AM

Uttar Pradesh: "I've received a memorandum (from farmers), demanding dismissal of MoS Home (AK Mishra), registration of FIR based on their complaint, payment of ex gratia & govt jobs to the family of the deceased & judicial probe into yesterday’s incident," said Lakhimpur Kheri DM AK Chaurasiya. 

4 October 2021, 08:21 AM

Uttar Pradesh: UP Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Awasthi asks Lucknow airport not to allow Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel & Punjab Deputy CM Sukhjinder S Randhawa to land at the airport. 

4 October 2021, 08:20 AM

Uttar Pradesh: Police force deployed outside former Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav's residence at Vikramaditya Marg ahead of his scheduled visit to Lakhimpur Kheri where 8 people including 4 farmers died in clashes on Sunday. 

4 October 2021, 08:01 AM

Uttar Pradesh: Uttar Pradesh Police have registered an FIR against Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra and his son Ashish in connection with the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri during which at least people were killed on Sunday.

On the other hand, Ashish Mishra Teni said that the allegations against him regarding the Lakhimpur Kheri incident are baseless and that he was not present at the scene of the incident. Denying the allegations put against him, Teni said that he was attending an event at Banbirpur at the time of the incident.

4 October 2021, 07:53 AM

Uttar Pradesh: "Today's incident shows that this government is using politics to mow down farmers. This is farmers' country not BJP's... I'm not committing any crime by deciding to meet victims's kin...Why are you stopping us? You should have warrant...?," said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. 

4 October 2021, 07:46 AM

Uttar Pradesh: Congress National President Srinivas BV, in his tweet in Hindi, said, "Finally that happened, what was expected from BJP. In the democratic country of `Mahatma Gandhi`, the worshipers of `Godse` have arrested our leader @priyankagandhi Ji who fought with heavy rains and police force to meet the `Annadata`, from Hargaon. This is just the beginning of the fight!! Kisan Ekta Zindabad". In a video that he shared along with the tweet, Srinivas has called on all supports to reach the Sitapur police line.

4 October 2021, 07:44 AM

Uttar Pradesh: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been arrested from Hargaon in Uttar Pradesh`s Sitapur district while she was on her way to Lakhimpur Kheri where violence had claimed eight lives on Sunday. Other opposition leaders are also being stopped form proceeding towards Lakhimpur Kheri after Sunday`s incident. 

