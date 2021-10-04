Lakhimpur Khiri Live updates: Farmers lodge FIR against MoS Ajay Mishra, Priyanka Gandhi, others detained

New Delhi: The violence, that erupted during a farmers' protest in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, has sparked widespread outrage. Many Congress leaders along with general secretary Priyanka Gandhi reached the violence-hit district's border on Monday (October 4, 2021) to meet the victims after the dramatic escalation of their 10-month long agitation over controversial new laws claimed the lives of four farmers.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait also reached the violence-hit area on early Monday. Additionally, Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has called upon farmers` organisations across the country to protest at District Collector`s and District Magistrate`s offices in all districts across the country today, between 10 am and 1 pm, over the death of the farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri incident in Uttar Pradesh.

The violence broke out during the farmers’ protest ahead of Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit to Lakhimpur Kheri. Some claimed that the violence started after a car mowed down the protesters and some unidentified persons allegedly opened fire at the farmers.