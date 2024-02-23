'It Shows Their Frustration': PM Modi Slams Congress, 'Yuvraj' Rahul Gandhi For 'Nashedi' Remark On Youths In UP

VARANASI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a public rally in Varanasi, rebuking his disparaging remarks suggesting that "people in Varanasi are lying drunk." PM Modi condemned this language, stating, "Congress Yuvraj says that youth of Kashi & UP are 'nashedi'. What kind of language is this? Now they are taking out their frustration on the youth of Uttar Pradesh. The youth of UP are busy in building a developed state."

UP's Decisive Support For NDA

During the same rally, PM Modi asserted, "...Uttar Pradesh has decided to give 100% seats to Modi, to NDA (in Lok Sabha elections)." This declaration underscores the overwhelming backing of the NDA coalition in Uttar Pradesh.

Transforming Eastern India With Modi's Guarantee

PM Modi reaffirmed his commitment to the development of Eastern India, pledging, "We will make Eastern India the engine of growth of developed India,'' emphasizing his government's agenda for the transformation of the neglected regions.

Celebrating Sant Ravidas

Addressing the 647th birth anniversary event of Sant Ravidas, PM Modi emphasized, "Today our government is taking forward the ideas of Sant Ravidas ji. BJP government is for everyone, BJP government's schemes are for everyone," showcasing the government's inclusive approach.

PM Modi unveiled a statue of Sant Ravidas in Varanasi and laid the foundation stone for the Sant Ravidas Museum, remarking, "Today I also have the privilege of inaugurating the new statue of Saint Ravidas ji. The foundation stone of Sant Ravidas Museum was also laid today."

Reflecting on Sant Ravidas's contributions, PM Modi underscored, "High caste, untouchability, discrimination. He raised his voice against all this," paying homage to the saint's efforts in combating social injustices.

PM Modi Unveils Development Projects In Varanasi

PM Modi initiated various development projects, reinforcing Varanasi's trajectory of progress. A plethora of initiatives, spanning tourism and infrastructure development, were inaugurated, amplifying the city's growth prospects.

The Prime Minister announced the inauguration of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 13,000 crore in Varanasi, indicating a comprehensive strategy for the city's holistic advancement.

Launching 23 schemes worth Rs 10,972 crore and laying the foundation stone for 12 schemes worth Rs 2195.07 crore, PM Modi underscored a steadfast commitment to Varanasi's inclusive growth.