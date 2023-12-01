trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2694212
Italian PM Giorgia Meloni's 'Good Friends' Selfie With PM Modi Goes Viral

In September, PM Modi conducted a bilateral meeting with Meloni during the G20 Summit in New Delhi. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 01, 2023, 11:59 PM IST
On the sidelines of the COP28 Summit in Dubai, Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in discussions with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Friday. He expressed anticipation for collaborative endeavors between India and Italy aimed at fostering a sustainable and prosperous future.

"Met PM @GiorgiaMeloni of Italy on the sidelines of the #COP28 Summit. Looking forward to collaborative efforts between India and Italy for a sustainable and prosperous future," PM Modi wrote on 'X'.

Meloni also shared a selfie with PM Modi on her Twitter handle which has now gone viral.

In September, PM Modi conducted a bilateral meeting with Meloni during the G20 Summit in New Delhi. The Prime Minister expressed gratitude for Italy's backing of India's G20 Presidency. He also acknowledged Italy's participation in initiatives like the Global Biofuel Alliance and the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor.

The two leaders noted with satisfaction the completion of 75 years of establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. They also took stock of the progress in diverse areas of the India-Italy Strategic Partnership and agreed to bolster cooperation in areas like defence and new and emerging technologies. They noted the need for G7 and G20 to work in consonance with the greater global good. 

PM Modi on Friday noted that the countries in the Global South have had an immense impact of climate change on them. The PM said that to fulfil the aspirations of the Global South, climate finance and technology are essential.

The World Climate Action Summit is the high-level segment of the 28th Conference of Parties (COP28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). This is PM Modi's third appearance at the World Climate Action Summit after his visits to Paris in 2015 and Glasgow in 2021.

