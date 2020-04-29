हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

ITBP comes up with own version of Teri Mitti song, dedicates it to cornavirus COVID-19 warriors

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Wednesday (April 29, 2020) dedicated the song 'Teri Mitti' from Akshay Kumar's movie Kesari, to all the coronavirus COVID-19 warriors of the country.

ITBP comes up with own version of Teri Mitti song, dedicates it to cornavirus COVID-19 warriors

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Wednesday (April 29, 2020) dedicated the song 'Teri Mitti' from Akshay Kumar's movie Kesari, to all the coronavirus COVID-19 warriors of the country.

In a tweet posted from their official handle, ITBP said that the song was dedicated to the medical and health care officers who have been working relentlessly in this pandemic situation.

The tweet read: "Dedicated to #CoronaWarriors by ITBP jawan Arjun Kheriyal... A TRIBUTE | Arjun kheriyal ft. Honey sandhu | B praak | Arko | Manoj Muntashir I Honey Sandhu Sandbeat studios."

Arjun Kherial, the young head constable of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), has dedicated the song by presenting a different version of the song 'Teri Mitti ...'. 

In the song which is 3 minutes 31 seconds long, Kherial has spoken about ITBP's fight against coronavirus and also dedicated it to all the security and police forces, medical personnel etc. who are battling this global pandemic day and night.

Meanwhile, India has reported over 31,000 COVID-19 cases with more than 1,000 fatalities.

Tags:
CoronavirusCoronavirus IndiaCOVID-19ITBP
Next
Story

PM Narendra Modi mourns death of Irrfan Khan, says actor will be remembered for his versatile performances

Corona Meter
  • 31332Confirmed
  • 7696Discharged
  • 1007Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M53S

COVID-19 cases in Mumbai rise to 6,169 with 244 deaths