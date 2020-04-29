ITBP comes up with own version of Teri Mitti song, dedicates it to cornavirus COVID-19 warriors

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Wednesday (April 29, 2020) dedicated the song 'Teri Mitti' from Akshay Kumar's movie Kesari, to all the coronavirus COVID-19 warriors of the country.

In a tweet posted from their official handle, ITBP said that the song was dedicated to the medical and health care officers who have been working relentlessly in this pandemic situation.

The tweet read: "Dedicated to #CoronaWarriors by ITBP jawan Arjun Kheriyal... A TRIBUTE | Arjun kheriyal ft. Honey sandhu | B praak | Arko | Manoj Muntashir I Honey Sandhu Sandbeat studios."

ए देश मेरे तू जीता रहे... आईटीबीपी जवान अर्जुन खेरियल द्वारा देश के कोरोना योद्धाओं को समर्पित

Dedicated to #CoronaWarriors by ITBP jawan Arjun Kheriyal#Covid19#ITBP

A TRIBUTE | Arjun kheriyal ft. Honey sandhu | B praak | Arko | Manoj Muntashir I Honey Sandhu Sandbeat studios pic.twitter.com/MphAPmwi6h — ITBP (@ITBP_official) April 29, 2020

Arjun Kherial, the young head constable of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), has dedicated the song by presenting a different version of the song 'Teri Mitti ...'.

In the song which is 3 minutes 31 seconds long, Kherial has spoken about ITBP's fight against coronavirus and also dedicated it to all the security and police forces, medical personnel etc. who are battling this global pandemic day and night.

Meanwhile, India has reported over 31,000 COVID-19 cases with more than 1,000 fatalities.