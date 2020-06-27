हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ITBP

ITBP constable commits suicide in Delhi's Karol Bagh, no suicide note found

An ITBP constable allegedly shot himself dead with his service weapon inside the premise of Karol Bagh police station in the national capital on Friday (June 26).

ITBP constable commits suicide in Delhi&#039;s Karol Bagh, no suicide note found
Representational Image

New Delhi: An ITBP constable allegedly shot himself dead with his service weapon inside the premise of Karol Bagh police station in the national capital on Friday (June 26).

According to police, Sandeep Kumar (31) of ITBP 22 Battalion Sangam Vihar with other staff arrived at the police station Karol Bagh for duty. After performing the duty, Kumar was waiting for his bus when he took out his service revolver which he was carrying and shot himself. The incident took place at around 6:30 pm on Friday.

He was immediately rushed to the Lady Hardinge Hospital in New Delhi where doctors declared him brought dead.

Kumar, had joined as a constable in ITBP on February 12, 2009, and originally hailed from Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur. 

Kumar was performing duty under the supervision of Asst Commandant Rajan Babu, who has been informed and the necessary proceeding is being conducted, police said, adding that the post-mortem would be conducted only after the deceased's family members arrival. 

The police is yet to ascertain the cause behind the suicide.

Tags:
ITBPITBP constableDelhiKarol BaghSuicidecrime
Next
Story

UP board results 2020 — Know how to check scores in case UPMSP website crashes
  • 5,08,953Confirmed
  • 15,685Deaths

Full coverage

  • 98,01,958Confirmed
  • 4,94,181Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M42S

Zee Top 20: Top 20 News of the day