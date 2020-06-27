ITBP constable commits suicide in Delhi's Karol Bagh, no suicide note found

New Delhi: An ITBP constable allegedly shot himself dead with his service weapon inside the premise of Karol Bagh police station in the national capital on Friday (June 26).

According to police, Sandeep Kumar (31) of ITBP 22 Battalion Sangam Vihar with other staff arrived at the police station Karol Bagh for duty. After performing the duty, Kumar was waiting for his bus when he took out his service revolver which he was carrying and shot himself. The incident took place at around 6:30 pm on Friday.

He was immediately rushed to the Lady Hardinge Hospital in New Delhi where doctors declared him brought dead.

Kumar, had joined as a constable in ITBP on February 12, 2009, and originally hailed from Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur.

Kumar was performing duty under the supervision of Asst Commandant Rajan Babu, who has been informed and the necessary proceeding is being conducted, police said, adding that the post-mortem would be conducted only after the deceased's family members arrival.

The police is yet to ascertain the cause behind the suicide.