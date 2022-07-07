NewsIndia
ITBP CONSTABLE RECRUITMENT 2022

ITBP Head Constable Recruitment 2022: Hurry up! Last day to apply for the post of Head constable at itbpolice.nic.in- check details here

ITBP Head Constable Recruitment 2022: The ITBP Recruitment 2022 for the position of Head Constable will end today, July 7, 2022. Candidates interested in the post can apply online at itbpolice.nic.in

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 07, 2022, 07:37 PM IST
  • The recruitment for the position of Head Constable will be completed today, July 7, 2022
  • Candidates interested in the post can apply online at itbpolice.nic.in by 11:59 p.m. today
  • This position is open to new graduates and does not require prior experience

ITBP Recruitment 2022: The recruitment for the position of Head Constable will be completed today, July 7, 2022. Candidates interested in the post can apply online at itbpolice.nic.in by 11:59 p.m. today. This position is open to new graduates and does not require prior experience. Before applying, candidates can review the eligibility requirements applying online. 

ITBP Vacancies 2022: Important Dates

  • Application Start Date-8th June 2022
  • Application End Date-7th July 2022

ITBP Vacancies 2022: Vacancy Details

ITBP is hiring for 248 Head Constable Male (Direct), Head Constable Female (Direct), and Head Constable LDCE positions through this recruitment drive.

ITBP Jobs 2022: Eligibility Criteria

  • Candidates who have passed Class 12/Intermediate or equivalent can apply for the mentioned posts.
  • Candidates' age range should be between 18 to 25 years as of January 1, 2022. 

ITBP Recruitment 2022: How to apply online

  • Go to the official website: itbpolice.nic.in
  • Under the recruitment tab, click on the ITBP Head Constable Recruitment 2022 link
  • A new login page would open, register and generate your login credentials
  • Login and fill in the ITBP Recruitment 2022 form
  • Upload the scanned documents and pay the application fee
  • Submit the application form

ITBP Vacancies 2022: Application Fees

  • General/OBC (Male Candidates) – Rs. 100/ – 
  • SC/ST/Women Candidate/Ex-Servicemen –No Fees

ITBP Jobs 2022: Salary Details

Level 4 in the Pay Matrix Rs. 25,500 to Rs. 81,100 per month (according to the seventh CPC) and various remittances as permitted by the Force.

ITBP Jobs 2022: Selection Process

The Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standards Test (PST), Written Test, Skill Test, Documentation, and Detailed Medical Examination (DME)/Review Medical Examination will be part of the Selection Process (RME).

Candidates will be chosen based on the documents they submit, followed by a written test, a physical efficiency test, and other criteria outlined on the official website.

