ITBP troops rescue woman from remote village of Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh, carry her on stretcher for 15 hrs

Pithoragarh: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police on Saturday (August 22, 2020) rescued an injured woman who had fallen accidentally from a hillside near a remote village in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district.

The 14th Battalion ITBP personnel braved all odds to rescue the woman from one of the worst monsoon-hit areas this season.

As per reports, the local woman who hails from a remote village Laspa of Munsyari division of Pithoragarh district had fallen and broken her leg on August 20.

The chopper that was called in to rescue her, couldn't land for two days due to bad weather conditions.

On receiving information, the ITBP personnel covered a distance of around 22 km from their Border Out Post and reached the village on August 22. Most of their stretch was reportedly covered on foot.

After reaching the village, the 25 brave ITBP Jawans rescued the woman and carried her on a stretcher one by one for over 15 hours through flooded nallas, landslide zone areas and slippery slopes to take her to 40 kms distant road head.

The woman was then rushed to a hospital where her condition is said to be stable now.