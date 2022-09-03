New Delhi: Cracking into the ruthless corporate world is not a cakewalk. While many take a dive and attempt to make it to the top, it’s only the few who make a long run and reach the finish line. Now at the helm of the nepotism and privilege debate, the secret to making it in the corporate sector is not always the legacy you carry behind but the skills you hoard and develop over time. Leadership, patience and hitting the right chord at the right time are some of the skills that will help one not only to hack into the corporate world but go a long way to lead a successful and satisfactory life.

Today’s conversation is all about learning to inculcate leadership skills and what it actually takes to make a mark in the world.

Sreedhar Bevara, a noted author, speaker and CEO of BMR Innovations, started off on the streets as a vendor, worked as a waiter and finally attended one of India’s most prestigious universities IIM Ahmedabad and rung on his way to the top of the corporate leader, recently launched his second book ‘The Roaring Lambs.’

Set in the jungle, The Roaring lamb, which has won Amazon’s Popular Book award in the Business & Economics segment for 2021, is an exceptional tale of leadership in the author's own words.

Join us for an enriching and inspirational conversation with the author of ‘The Roaring Lamb’ Sreedhar Bevara.

If you were to define your book in a few words what would those be?

The Roaring Lambs is an exceptional tale of leadership. Though set in the jungle, the plot is equally relatable to today’s corporate and commercial environment where mostly ‘the Fittest’ survive and the weak get abused, fired or laid off. In short, The Roaring Lambs – is a fable about finding the leader in you. It is not your usual ‘David vs. Goliath’ story. It takes you on a unique journey of self-realization. When survival is at stake, true leaders rise from nowhere and produce extraordinary results.

What message d you want to deliver through ‘The Roaring Lambs’

What I want to say is roaring is neither to win nor to prove strength. It's about standing to the right to survive in the natural setup. Hence, the main objective is to remind everyone about the outlawed Jungle law and the possibilities of how to collaborate for an ecological ecosystem.

The new generation of lambs is frustrated with the anarchy in the jungle and lament that, if this atrocity continues, the lambs will all be extinct soon. From such a despair situation arises the opportunity to address it and counter it in the most suitable manner. This triggers the need to forge alliances. This book not only reminds everyone about why collaborations should have a shared purpose but also proposes through the story, how to create them too.

What should be your reader’s biggest takeaway from the book?

The Roaring Lambs teach the essential hacks on how to survive in times of peril. They help you uncover the ability to collaborate with unusual yet unequal forces for greater and long-term benefits. They give you the courage needed to stand up, survive and sustain despite the flurry of odds and hardships.

The Roaring Lambs is a gripping page-turner with some astounding characterization that's constantly reminding us about real-life settings.

What’s your next book about? When should we expect it to come by?

Currently working on two books- ‘Bright Morning Rise – One Right Thought can Turn You Great again’ and ‘Custodians - The Infallible Trident’. While Bright Morning Rise is about stories of success and failures with an inherent integration of ‘life coaching, management techniques and leadership’ elements; the Custodians is about a final war between the ultimate powers of technology and mythology in a race as to who should have control of the universe. World-class content requires a tremendous amount of research which I’m currently working on, while the demanding entrepreneurial career battles for its due share of attention and focus. That said, Bright Morning Rise may be completed and get to see light in the second half of 2023

Three success tips for our readers that worked for you the most?

My three simple tips to keep life reasonable and relevant would be

1. Dream insane and dream without boundaries. This is the genesis of every ascent.

2. There’s no bigger learning than failures and hardships. Real situations of life can teach greater lessons and that was my fortune having gone through much in my early life.

3. Keep the approach balanced and purposeful. Great tools, techniques, resources, efforts, time and energy will be of zero use if one is not keeping a reasonable approach.