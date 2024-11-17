PM Modi On Sabarmati Report: Reacting to the movie on the Godhra train-burning incident of the 2002 Sabarmati Report, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that a fake narrative can persist only for a limited period of time. The Godhra train burning incident occurred in 2002, when Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat.

Modi made the remarks on social media platform X, reacting to a user's post praising the movie "Sabarmati Report" for "bringing out the important truth of one of the most shameful events in our recent history."

The X user also made other points, claiming that the "brutal burning of passengers" of the Sabarmati Express train was turned into a political minefield by a vested-interest group, who saw it as a means to tarnish the image of "one leader," an apparent reference to Modi.

PM Modi said, "Well said. It is good that this truth is coming out, and that too in a way common people can see it." "A fake narrative can persist only for a limited period of time. Eventually, the facts will always come out!" he further stated.

According to news agency PTI, more than 50 passengers lost their lives in the fire, which was followed by communal riots in Gujarat.

An inquiry panel constituted by former railway minister Lalu Prasad, a member of the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government at the Centre, had extended his support to the accident theory.

However, many accused charged with setting the train on fire were convicted by courts, which validated the state police's assertion.