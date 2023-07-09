It's INCEST! Pakistani Girl Marries Her Own Father, Becomes 4th Wife - Surprising Reason Revealed

Viral Video: In Pakistan, a father has arranged a marriage with his own daughter. The intriguing aspect of this situation is that the daughter herself has accepted the fact that she got married to her father. She has become his fourth wife, and the video of their wedding has gone viral on social media. People are expressing various reactions to this marriage.

The Astonishing Reason Behind the Marriage

The exact location and recording date of this video in Pakistan have not been confirmed. However, the video is currently going viral on social media, where users are asking different questions. Some users are criticizing this type of marriage heavily. Nevertheless, the girl has defended her decision by stating that she married her father based on her name. Indeed, she has tied the knot with her father because of her name.



cre Trending Stories

The girl explains the special reason behind the marriage

Although the video's authenticity and details remain unverified, it has sparked a wave of speculation and controversy. Many users are questioning the nature of such a marriage. The girl, however, maintains her position and claims that she married her father because of her name. She reveals, "I have heard that girls named Rabia are usually the fourth daughters. Due to my name, I decided to marry my father."

Daughter justifying being 4th wife of her father pic.twitter.com/7vOrjGuBDD — Hemir Desai (@hemirdesai) July 6, 2023

"But I am not my parents' fourth daughter; I am the second one. In such a situation, I had to fit my name. I was looking for a solution, and that's when the idea struck me: why not become my father's fourth wife?" the girl explained. A Twitter handle named Hameer Desai tweeted the video, stating that a daughter is proclaiming herself to be her father's fourth wife, leaving most users astonished.