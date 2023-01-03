'It's time for PM Modi's mourning, I won't say anything': Mamata Banerjee on Bengal's financial dues

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday (January 2, 2022) said that she will not bother Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the state's financial dues in his moment of personal grief as he lost his mother last week. Prime Minister's mother Heeraben Modi died aged 99 in Ahmedabad on Friday.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo on several occasions has written to PM Modi requesting him to clear the MGNREGA dues of the West Bengal government.

"I have already written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about this on previous occasions. It's time for his mourning and I won't say anything more now," Banerjee told a press conference.

Your mother is also our mother: Mamata Banerjee tells PM Modi after Heeraben's demise

While speaking at the inaugural function for several railway projects in West Bengal on the day of Heeraben Modi's demise, which the PM attended virtually, Banerjee condoled the passing away of his mother.

"Your mother is also our mother," the TMC leader told Modi at the Vande Bharat train launch he attended virtually.

She also requested PM Modi to cut short the programme and to take rest as he had just come from the cremation of his mother.

"I don't know how to give my condolences and messages to your family members and others because the mother is no substitute for any other. On behalf of the people of West Bengal, I thank you so much for giving us this opportunity. Your mother means our mother also. May god give you the strength to continue your work," Mamata said.

#WATCH | Kolkata: On behalf of the people of West Bengal, I thank you so much for giving us this opportunity. It's a sad day for you. Your mother means our mother also. May god give you the strength to continue your work, please take some rest: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee pic.twitter.com/WVfMkiLDXf — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2022

Heeraben Modi passed away on Friday at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad. She was hospitalised on Wednesday.

PM Modi rushed to the Gujarat capital early morning minutes after tweeting his personal loss at daybreak.

मैं जब उनसे 100वें जन्मदिन पर मिला तो उन्होंने एक बात कही थी, जो हमेशा याद रहती है कि કામ કરો બુદ્ધિથી, જીવન જીવો શુદ્ધિથી यानि काम करो बुद्धि से और जीवन जियो शुद्धि से। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 30, 2022

Modi was seen touching his mother's feet and paying floral tribute as he sat on his knees before Heera Ba, lying in state on the floor of her residence in Raysan.