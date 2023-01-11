J-K: 3 army personnel killed after vehicle falls into deep gorge in Kupwara

New Delhi: During a regular operation task in the Machhal sector of North Kashmir, 3 army personnel (1 Junior Commissioned Officer and 2 Other ranks) died after their vehicle slipped into a deep gorge when the snow on the track gave away as per ANI. Chinar Corps, responsible for operations in Kashmir valley said that the mortal remains of the three army personnel have been retrieved.

(Further details awaited)