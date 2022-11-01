topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
J&K

J-K: 4 terrorists killed, 3 arrested in anti-terror operations; 10 kg IED recovered in Srinagar

Four terrorists have been killed in two more anti-terror operations in South Kashmir where after getting input about the presence of terrorists,  joint forces laid a cordon and search operation. 

Written By  Syed Khalid Hussain Hussain|Edited By: Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Nov 01, 2022, 10:35 PM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

J-K: 4 terrorists killed, 3 arrested in anti-terror operations; 10 kg IED recovered in Srinagar

Srinagar: Jammu Kashmir police have arrested three hybrid terrorists in Srinagar along with arms and ammunition. SSP Srinagar in a statement said "Today at a Naka in Harnambal, Srinagar Police arrested two hybrid terrorists namely Aamir Mushtaq Dar R/o Iqbalabad Sozaith Budgam and Kabil Rashid R/o Sicop Mohalla HMT Srinagar. Two grenades were recovered from their possession." He added that "They disclosed the name of another associate Aqib Jamal Bhat R/o Sozaith Budgam who was also arrested and during initial interrogation, he disclosed about an IED in his possession. All three persons are affiliated with LeT/TRF. "The IED of approximately 10kg was recovered in Rangreth on his instance, by a joint team of Srinagar Police and 62 RR. Further investigation is on to unearth more facts", SSP Srinagar said.

Meanwhile, four terrorists have been killed in two more anti-terror operations in South Kashmir where after getting input about the presence of terrorists,  joint forces laid a cordon and search operation. 

Also Read: 'You can't STOP CHINA...': Omar Abdullah hits out at Centre after being denied access to Drass Dak Bungalow

Three terrorists including one foreign terrorists have been killed in the Awantipore encounter in Pulwama district while security forces claimed have killed 1 terrorist in bijbhara encounter.  

"At both places as the joint searching parties zeroed the suspected spots the hiding terrorists fired on the party, fire was retaliated, and an encounter broke out at both places" a police officer said.

In the first operation in Simthan Bijbhera area of South Kashmir's Anantnag district one terrorist is killed said police. Kashmir zone police twitted " 01 #terrorist killed in #Bijbehara encounter. Operation going on."

While at Khandipora, Awantipora area of Pulwama district. Where another encounter is on Awantipora Police & Army (55 RR) are on the job.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA | Watch Non-Stop News; November 1, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: How many 'architects' of 'Death Bridge' in Gujarat's Morbi?
DNA Video
How online gaming and betting companies operating from offshore are defrauding the Government exchequer?
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan upset over Team India's defeat against SA in T20 World Cup match
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 31, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Imran's warning, preparation for civil war!
DNA Video
DNA: Uber fined for negligence
DNA Video
DNA: 'Social chatter' on the surrender of 'Babar Sena'
DNA Video
DNA: Musk wants profit, or Twitter's power?
DNA Video
DNA: India shows UNSC 'mirror of terrorism'