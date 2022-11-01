J-K: 4 terrorists killed, 3 arrested in anti-terror operations; 10 kg IED recovered in Srinagar

Srinagar: Jammu Kashmir police have arrested three hybrid terrorists in Srinagar along with arms and ammunition. SSP Srinagar in a statement said "Today at a Naka in Harnambal, Srinagar Police arrested two hybrid terrorists namely Aamir Mushtaq Dar R/o Iqbalabad Sozaith Budgam and Kabil Rashid R/o Sicop Mohalla HMT Srinagar. Two grenades were recovered from their possession." He added that "They disclosed the name of another associate Aqib Jamal Bhat R/o Sozaith Budgam who was also arrested and during initial interrogation, he disclosed about an IED in his possession. All three persons are affiliated with LeT/TRF. "The IED of approximately 10kg was recovered in Rangreth on his instance, by a joint team of Srinagar Police and 62 RR. Further investigation is on to unearth more facts", SSP Srinagar said.

Meanwhile, four terrorists have been killed in two more anti-terror operations in South Kashmir where after getting input about the presence of terrorists, joint forces laid a cordon and search operation.

Three terrorists including one foreign terrorists have been killed in the Awantipore encounter in Pulwama district while security forces claimed have killed 1 terrorist in bijbhara encounter.

#AwantiporaEncounterUpdate: LeT cmdr Mukhtar Bhat among the 3 killed terrorists. As per source, he along with FT was going for fidayeen attack on SFs camp. 01 AK-74 rifle, 01 AK-56 rifle & 1 pistol recovered. Awantipora Police & Army averted a major terror incident: ADGP Kashmir https://t.co/oTrmFV2Neg — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) November 1, 2022

"At both places as the joint searching parties zeroed the suspected spots the hiding terrorists fired on the party, fire was retaliated, and an encounter broke out at both places" a police officer said.

Three hybrid terrorists arrested, 10 kgs Bucket IED & 2 hand grenades recovered. IED is being destroyed in-Situ in Rangreth area by Bomb Disposal squad. Case registered under relevant sections of UAPA, Arms act and Explosives act. pic.twitter.com/eOnKwPH1YN November 1, 2022

In the first operation in Simthan Bijbhera area of South Kashmir's Anantnag district one terrorist is killed said police. Kashmir zone police twitted " 01 #terrorist killed in #Bijbehara encounter. Operation going on."

While at Khandipora, Awantipora area of Pulwama district. Where another encounter is on Awantipora Police & Army (55 RR) are on the job.