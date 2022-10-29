topStories
J-K: Cop among 4 people feared dead as landslides hit Kishtwar

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed deep anguish over the mishap and said that the district administration has been directed to provide all the necessary assistance

Written By  Syed Khalid Hussain Hussain|Edited By: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 29, 2022, 10:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed deep anguish over the mishap
  • The rescue operation at the spot is still going by local police, SDRF teams are working restlessly to rescue the trapped people
  • Some of them including a police Sub Inspector were rescued in injured condition and shifted to a nearby hospital

New Delhi: Four people including a policeman are feared dead after back-to-back landslides hit a mega power project site in the Kishtwar district on Saturday, October 29, 2022. A police Sub Inspector and a few other people were rescued in injured condition following the incident at Drabshalla- Ratle hydroelectric project this evening, official sources said.

They said that there was a landslide, trapping a JCB operator and a few others at work in the Rattle power project. As the rescue operation was launched, they said, there was another landslide, trapping a few more persons. Some of them including a police Sub Inspector were rescued in injured condition and shifted to a nearby hospital.  

Meanwhile, they said, the body of one person has been recovered while three to four persons are still trapped and feared dead, they said. A Senior police officer said that among the trapped includes a policeman and efforts are underway to retrieve them.

Also Read: Jammu & Kashmir: Bumper harvest of saffron makes farmers' faces glow, double production expected

“Chances of survival seem grim, but efforts are underway to rescue them,” he said. three to four people are trapped inside, “Rescue is on, and the exact number will be known shortly.” he added.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed deep anguish over the mishap and said that the district administration has been directed to provide all the necessary assistance.

“Deeply anguished by mishap at Drabshalla- Ratle hydroelectric project. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. Prayers for early recovery of injured,” he said in a tweet, adding, “ Army, SDRF & police are carrying out rescue operations. District Admin directed to provide all necessary assistance.”

The rescue operation at the spot is still going by local police, SDRF teams are working restlessly to rescue the trapped people.

