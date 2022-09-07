NewsIndia
JAMMU AND KASHMIR

J&K cops kill two terrorists in Anantnag; arrest two in Shopian

In two separate events, J&K cops managed to kill 2 terrorists in Anantnag and arrested 2 in Shopian district, J-K police informed through Twitter

  • J&K cops arrested two and killed two terrorists in Shopian and Anantnag respectively
  • The killed terrorists were identified as Fayaz Kumar & Owais Khan linked with terror outfit AGuH
  • The security force in J-K has managed to kill 152 terrorists this year so far

Srinagar: Jammu Kashmir police claimed to have killed Two terrorists in a chance encounter in Thajiwara village of Bijbehara in Anantnag district of south Kashmir. Kashmir zone police, in a tweet "Two militants neutralised in a chance encounter by Anantnag Police in Thajiwara, Bijbehara area of Anantnag. Further details shall follow.” Police said that further details will be shared accordingly. 

ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said “Killed terrorists were identified as Fayaz Kumar & Owais Khan linked with terror outfit AGuH. They were involved in several terror attacks including an attack on police personnel in Cheeniwooder Srigufwara on 03-07-2022 in which 01 police personnel Firdous Dar got seriously injured, he added that on 12-08-2022 in Darashikoh park Bijbehara one police personnel Gh Qadir got also seriously injured. Besides, they were involved in grenade lobbing at Padshahibagh on 15-06-2022.” 

Meanwhile, Shopian police claimed that they arrested two LeT Hybrid terrorists and recovered arms and ammunition. A senior police officer said that two terrorists were apprehended by a joint team of Police, army's 44RR and 178 BN of CRPF during Naka checking at the Trenz area of Shopian.

They identified them as Faizan Fayaz Bhat, resident of Budan Rafiabad and Yawar Nizam Mir resident of Konso Shopian. Officer added, “From their possession, two pistols along with other arms and ammunition were recovered.”

It's pertinent to mention here that in 96 terror incidents/encounters this year, the security force has managed to kill 152 terrorists till now. Out of those killed, 38 were Pakistani. However, 20 security personnel and 21 civilians too have lost their lives.

Jammu Kashmir with other security forces has also managed to arrest 69 active terrorists mostly hybrid terrorists this year since January this year and have also arrested 206 terrorist supporters this year in Kashmir.

