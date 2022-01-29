J-K: Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in Pulwama

Kashmir: An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists at village Naira in Pulwama district of south Kashmir. IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar confirming the exchange of fire said, "Yes, Encounter has started at Naira area of Pulwama. Police and other security forces are conducting a joint operation."

A police officer said, "After the input about the presence of terrorists in Naira village, a joint team of Police, Army, and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation." He added, "as the suspected house was cordoned, an exchange of fire happened and it resulted in an encounter."

As per the input, two to three terrorists are inside the cordon but the actual number can be confirmed only when the operation concludes, the police officer added.

Just two hours before this encounter broke, terrorists shot a cop in the Hassanpora area of district Anantnag border which is just 20km away from the encounter spot. It was the second terrorist attack on a police cop in last 24 hours.

Three days back terrorists gave a slip to security forces at Nowgam village of district Shopian when an encounter started there and in the initial fire fight, three soldiers received bullet injuries. Later IGP said terrorists managed to flee taking advantage of darkness.

It's the 10th encounter of the month of January 2022. In the last 9 encounters security forces have managed to kill 16 terrorists including 7 foreign terrorists. Besides, security forces arrested 9 active terrorists alive and 17 terror associates. However, in all the last 9 operations, 7 security personnel also got injured.



